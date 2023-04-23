Softball
MetroCreative

Ashlyn Bruce sparked a four-run rally in the fifth inning and Josie Swafford pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout ball as Cameron grabbed a 6-1 victory over Angelo State to cap a three-game series sweep that sealed no worse than the No. 5 seed for the upcoming Lone Star Conference Tournament and continue a strong season that few saw coming before the season started.

The Aggies are now 25-14 in the conference and 29-18 overall with just one series remaining, that being next weekend at West Texas A&M in Canyon. WT stands 34-5 in the conference and is fighting it out with University of Texas-Tyler (33-2) for the top seed and the right to host the conference tournament. Tyler still has six conference games remaining, three against Texas A&M-Kingsville and three against Texas A&M-International, but neither of those teams have shown the ability to compete with the Tyler crew.

