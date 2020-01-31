The No. 15 Cameron softball team gets its 2020 season underway today against the defending national champions.
The Aggies are just outside of Houston in Conroe, Texas, for the Arkansas Tech Classic. Up first, the Black and Gold will get put to the test with top-ranked Augustana, who won the DII national championship in 2019. The Vikings return their entire starting rotation that broke NCAA records in 2019 with 61 wins, and a batting average against of .197. For context, the 2019 Aggie lineup produced a team batting average of .317. The two teams met up in the same tournament last season, with Augustana taking the matchup 4-1.
Friday morning will be a great table-setter for the rest of the weekend. The Aggies will conclude Friday by facing Minnesota Duluth, who they battled in a nail biter to start this annual classic a year ago; CU won that contest 2-1. The Bulldogs went on to finish with a 33-22 record and ended their season in the regional round.
The Bulldogs are slotted to finish 4th in the NSIC preseason poll, with a roster that features 11 returners under their fifth-year head coach Jen Walter. Brenna Swint is the girl to watch in the circle for the Bulldogs, as she turned in a 2.77 ERA in 2019.
The Aggies turned in an impressive 2019 season, that saw them win 37 games on their way to a berth in the South Central Super Regional. This preseason they have garnered a ton of attention, being ranked 15th nationally and tabbed No. 4 in the Lone Star Conference preseason poll. The hype will be put to the test this weekend as the ATU event pits the Aggies against the number No. 1 and No. 7 ranked teams in the nation. The team doesn’t lack the confidence needed heading into the weekend and embraces the challenge “What better way to start off the season than with the number one ranked team?” first-year head coach Kayla Adams asked.
Cameron returns a talented group and welcome in six highly touted newcomers. Add them to a group that already returns two All-Americans, six All-LSC selections, and a total of 10 returners, and the Aggies are set to build on last year’s successful season.
The Aggies will need their bats to come alive this weekend, which shouldn’t be a problem with a roster that returns six hitters who earned a .300 batting average or better, including Raley Long. The do-it-all Swiss Army knife for the Aggies posted a .302 batting average with ten extra-base hits, 17 RBIs, and scoring 23 runs for the explosive CU offense. Her versatility will be huge for the Aggies as she can fill in the outfield or around the infield throughout 2020.
Long and her fellow seniors (Brenna Busby, Callie Busby, Bethany Hines, Kaylyn Smith, and Turner Whorton) will look to lead an Aggie squad that is in their first year of the Adams era at Cameron