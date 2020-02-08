EDMOND– Cameron’s softball team split games Friday during the first day of the Edmond Festival, powering its way to a 10-0 win over Southwest Baptist but falling to Colorado Christian, 6-4, in the second game.
Cameron 10, SW Baptist 0
(5 Innings)
After struggling offensively last weekend in the Arkansas Tech Tournament, the Aggie bats came alive in their opening game of the Edmond Festival. CU produced 10 runs on 11 hits to defeat Southwest in just five innings.
The hero of the game was freshman Janessa Larman, a Choctaw native who smashed a pair of long balls and collected five RBI in the win over the Bearcats. Her first-inning home run was CU’s first of the season.
Larman’s first homer came in the top of the first inning after Brenna Busby set the table from the leadoff spot with a single, her first of three hits in that game, to start the frame. She then came around to score on a Khmari Edwards double. A walk by Breley Webb in her first at-bat of the season, put two on for Larman, who promptly cleared the bases with her three-run shot, giving Cameron a 4-0 lead.
Sophomore third baseman Kylie French got in on the action in the third, hitting her first homer of the season and her first career shot at CU.
B. Busby added to that lead in the top of the fourth, driving in Kaylyn Smith on a single through the right side. The next inning, CU tacked on four runs with two coming on Larman’s second home run and another coming on a Smith RBI double.
The Aggies led 10-0 after 4.5 innings, needing just three outs to secure the run-rule victory and that was not a problem for for sophomore pitcher Anna Hammer. In her first start as an Aggie, Hammer threw a two-hit shutout, walking three and striking out four to move to 1-0 on the year.
The Mustang native got into trouble with three straight walks in the first inning but was able to work out of the one-out, bases-loaded jam. Hammer settled in after that and allowed just two bases runners the rest of the way.
Col. Christian 6, Cameron 4
The Aggies sent senior Bethany Hines to the circle against the Cougars with the standout still looking for her first win of the season.
The Washington product got into trouble early, as back-to-back two out hits drove in the first two runs of the day for the Cougars.
After being held scoreless in the first inning, Cameron was able to strike for three runs in the bottom of the second to give Hines a one-run cushion. Freshman Mikayla Oaks started the rally with a one-out single and then came in to score on a throwing error by the CCU second baseman in the next at-bat.
Back-to-back hits by Jaclyn Gray and Maci McMurtrey put runners on second and third with just one-out, and then Smith tied the game by bringing home pinch-runner Mikaela Workman on a fielder’s choice. B. Busby got in on the action by scoring McMurtrey from third on a sacrifice fly ball that gave CU a 3-2 lead.
That lead did not last long though, as the Cougars muscled five hits in the next half inning, resulting in four runs and a 6-3 advantage.
The Aggies got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth with Oaks hitting a single to leadoff the inning and then McMurtrey driving her in on a single of her own.
After giving up the six early runs, Hines settled in and allowed just three hits in her final four innings of work. Two of those came in the seventh, as she gave up back-to-back singles. The senior hurler got a pop out and a double-play to escape the trouble and give her team a chance at a comeback, down two heading into the bottom of the seventh.
Cameron put the pressure on the Cougars in the final frame, getting B. Busby on via a hit by pitch to lead off the frame. Edwards reached via an error in the next at-bat, putting a pair of Aggies on for the heart of the order. However, CCU pitcher Jessica Romero worked out of it by getting a fly out and two K’s to end the game.
Oaks and McMurtrey combined for five of the Aggies’ eight hits in Friday’s game two, while Cameron left seven runners on base in the loss.
Hines struck out eight batters during her seven innings of work, while giving up the six runs on 12 hits and just one walk.
Cameron, now 2-5 on the season, continues the first leg of the Edmond Festival today when the Aggies face off against in-state foe East Central at 6 p.m. on the campus of Oklahoma Christian.