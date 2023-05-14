Aggies fall

Cameron pitcher Josie Swafford puts everything into this pitch during action in the South Central Region 2 Tournament at West Texas. The Aggies were ousted in two games but they were picked well down in the pre-season polls and still made the NCAA DII Tournament.

 Photo courtesy West Texas Athletics

CANYON, Texas – Cameron’s softball team saw its season come to an end, as the Aggies dropped the elimination game to (7) St. Mary’s 5-0 in the South Central Regional Friday at Schaeffer Park.

Jocelyn Bright got the ball to start the day; she allowed five runs, three earned on six hits over 4.2 innings of work, while striking out one. Josie Swafford came in to pitch the final 1.1 innings with a strikeout.

