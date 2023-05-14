CANYON, Texas – Cameron’s softball team saw its season come to an end, as the Aggies dropped the elimination game to (7) St. Mary’s 5-0 in the South Central Regional Friday at Schaeffer Park.
Jocelyn Bright got the ball to start the day; she allowed five runs, three earned on six hits over 4.2 innings of work, while striking out one. Josie Swafford came in to pitch the final 1.1 innings with a strikeout.
Ashlynn Bruce was 1-for-1, Karis Clark went 1-of-3, Kylie French had a 1-for-3 outing with a double, Maci McMurtrey was 1-of-2, and Swafford went 1-for-3 with a double.
The Rattlers got a run in the bottom of the first,
StMU added three runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to hold a 5-0 lead.
The Aggies season ends with a 31-25 overall record and they were 25-17 in the Lone Star Conference finishing in fifth place after being picked eight in the pre-season polls. ‘
The Aggies made it to the semifinals of the LSC tournament and entered the South Central Regional as the No. 6-seed under first-year head coach Emma Johansen.
Cameron had to open the South Central Regional against No. 9 West Texas A&M and wound up losing 11-5 at Schaeffer Park.
Maci McMurtrey was 3-of-4 with a double, Kaiden Boren went 2-of-3 with two runs, an RBI, a double, a home run, and a walk, and Karis Clark went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk. Khmari Edwards was 1-for-4 with a double, and Taylor Rowley was 1-of-4 with two RBI, a run, and a home run.
Josie Swafford got the loss pitching into the fifth inning, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two. Robyn Bales threw the final two innings giving up four runs on six hits and a walk.
WT built a 3-0 lead with two runs in the first and a run in the second.
In the third, CU scored two runs, Kylie French scored on a Swafford groundout, and Boren crossed the plate on a Clark single through the left side to make it 3-2.
The Lady Buffs got a run back in the bottom half of the inning to extend their lead to 4-2.
In the fifth, West Texas scored four runs to build an 8-2 advantage.
Rowley smacked a two-run home run to left, driving in Mikayla Richmond, and Boren launched a solo moon shot to left-center off the light pole to make it 8-5.
WT answered back with three runs of their own in the bottom of the sixth to make it 11-5.