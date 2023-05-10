CANYON, Texas—Cameron University was among the teams announced Monday to compete in the NCAA Division II National Tournament after a solid season under first-year head coach Emma Johansen.
The Aggies were picked as one of four teams in the South Central Region 2 being played at West Texas A&M beginning Thursday.
CU will take a 31-23 record into the first round against host West Texas, a team the Aggies are very familiar with after playing three games in Canyon on the final week of the season.
WT is 47-6 and will face the Aggies at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Colorado Christian (55-4) and St. Mary’s (31-24) meet in the second game at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The format is double elimination with the winners from Thursday meeting at 1 p.m. Friday while the Thursday losers tangle in an elimination game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
The championship will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with the “if” game set for 6 p.m. Saturday if there is a need.
Cameron wasn’t expected to have a strong team after Johansen was hired in June and had little time to recruit. But she was able to entice three veteran pitchers and that has been a key to the success.
Josie Swafford of Wellston had been at NC-Charlotte and Des Moines JC before coming to CU while Elk City native Robyn Bales came from Arkansas Tech. And rounding out the staff is Jocelynn Bright from Burkburnett.