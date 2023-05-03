TYLER, Texas—Cameron University’s softball team didn’t get much respect at the start of the season being ranked eighth in the pre-season poll but now the Aggies are playing solid ball and there is probably no coach that wants to see Emma Johansen’s club in the Lone Star Conference Tournament that begins Thursday at Irwin Ballpark in Tyler.
Tyler is the top seed and host in the single elimination tournament and the Patriots and West Texas were well out in front of the rest of the pack and have first-round byes.
Cameron doesn’t play until 1:30 p.m. Friday against Lubbock Christian which beat the Aggies 2 of 3 games this season but the Aggies have shown more offensive punch in recent weeks and the CU defense has been improved.
The event begins Thursday with Eastern New Mexico meeting St. Mary’s at 11 a.m. and then St. Edward’s against Angelo State at 1:30 p.m. The ENMU/St. Mary’s winner turns around to play WT at 4 p.m. Thursday and the St. Ed’s/ASU winner faces Tyler at 6:30 p.m.
Friday Oklahoma Christian meets AM-Kingsville at 11 a.m. and then the Aggies and LCU battle. If the Aggies win they would turn around and play a semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. Friday night.
Cameron has also been able to use three pitchers and all have been consistent. Josie Swafford, Robyn Bales and Jocelyn Bright have a good mixture of pitches and while they aren’t bringing it at high velocity, their off-speed pitches are tough to adjust to for batters.