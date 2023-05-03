TYLER, Texas—Cameron University’s softball team didn’t get much respect at the start of the season being ranked eighth in the pre-season poll but now the Aggies are playing solid ball and there is probably no coach that wants to see Emma Johansen’s club in the Lone Star Conference Tournament that begins Thursday at Irwin Ballpark in Tyler.

Tyler is the top seed and host in the single elimination tournament and the Patriots and West Texas were well out in front of the rest of the pack and have first-round byes.

Recommended for you