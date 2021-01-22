The Cameron men’s basketball games against UAFS have been pushed back a day and will now be played tonight and Sunday due to health and safety concerns.
The series against the Lions, which was scheduled to begin on Thursday night in the Aggie Gym, will now start at 6 p.m. on Friday on the campus of Cameron University. The two teams will then play the second game of the home-and-home slate in Fort Smith, Ark. on Sunday at 3 p.m.
Everyone who signed up to be on the student pass list for Thursday’s game, will be still be eligible to come on Friday without having to re-register. Cameron’s attendance policy for home basketball games remains at “pass list only”.