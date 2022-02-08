Cameron’s men’s basketball team has just three more weeks left on the regular season schedule, but those three weeks are full of tough Lone Star Conference matchups, starting this week. The Aggies host Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday night, Eastern New Mexico on Thursday and finish off the homestand against No. 1 ranked Lubbock Christian on Saturday.
Cameron’s leading scorer Colt Savage averaged 21.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while knocking down six 3-pointers over last week’s two-game span; he is currently 10th in the LSC in scoring (15.2) and seventh with 2.5 made triples per game.
Savage, Brock Schreiner, and Connor Slater are the only Aggies’ averaging over seven points. Schreiner scores 11.9 points per game while Slater averages 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per outing.
SCOUTING THE LIONS
Like most teams in the LSC, the 15-4 Lions are solid on both sides of the ball. Commerce is averaging 75.4 points per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. Commerce has five players averaging over 10 points per game led by Alphonso Willis and Jairus Roberson with 12.2 points per game each. Willis also averages 6.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.6 steals, while Demarcus Demonia averages 10.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Additionally, Gaffney averages 8.7 points and 4.7 rebounds to go along with his league-leading three blocks per outing.
SCOUTING THE GREYHOUNDS
Like the Aggies, ENMU’s struggles have come on defense, where they are giving up over 79 points per game and a .458 shooting percentage. Teams really hurt them from deep, averaging 9.7 three-point field goals made at a 38-percent clip against them. Kentrell Pullian leads the team with 12 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, while Adam Hess adds 10.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per outing.
SCOUTING THE CHAPS
Lubbock Christian suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, falling 75-73 to DBU on their home court. Still, LCU out-scores teams by an average of almost 17 points, shooting 52 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from three. They also turn the ball over just 10 times per contest while averaging 16.1 assists. Hicks averages 17.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists. Lloyd Daniels averages 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while Aamer Muhammad averages 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the top ranked Chaps.