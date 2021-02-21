LAWTON – The Cameron men's basketball team suffered a blowout loss to No. 4/No. 8 West Texas A&M on Saturday, less than 24-hours after battling the ranked Buffs to the final minutes in the first game of the series.
Overmatched on paper heading into the weekend, the Black and Gold showed some scrappiness during Friday's game against WT, going from down 17 early in the first half to down by just one with less than three minutes left to play.
That effort was a wake-up call for the high-scoring Buffs, who looked like a top-10 team on Saturday, putting 103 points on the scoreboard while shooting over 52 percent from the field and from three.
On the opposite end of the floor, the Aggies shot just 34.5 percent from the floor, going 3-13 from three and 9-12 from the charity stripe. CU turned the ball over 20 times, resulting in 30 WT points, and were out-rebounded 44-31 in the over 50-point loss.
Marques Warrior Jr. was again a bright spot for Cameron, as the freshman scored a game-high 18 points on 7-13 shooting from the floor. Warrior has averaged 19.7 points per game over the last three outings and flirted with a triple-double during Friday's game against WT, adding six rebounds and eight assists to his 18-point scoring outburst.
Fellow first-year Aggie, Jalen Mangum added eight points off the CU bench, while Kendall Scott had a game-high eight rebounds and Dalton Vinson chipped in six points of the Aggie pine.
The now 1-14 Cameron men have just two more chances on the schedule to earn that elusive second win of the season. Those chances come against Texas A&M-Commerce, who CU will play on Thursday, Feb. 25, in Commerce before returning home on Saturday, Feb. 27, to face the Lions in the Aggie Gym.