Cameron men’s basketball welcomes in Oklahoma Christian tonight, and then hosts UAFS for Homecoming and Senior Day on Saturday for their final games in the Aggie Gym this season.
Tonight’s game is set for 7:30 p.m., while Saturday’s action is slated to start at 4 p.m.
Cameron enters their last two home games with a 7-17 overall record and a 6-12 league mark, putting them 14th in the league standings.
After letting their game against UT Tyler slip away last Thursday, the Aggie men bounced back with the one-point win over A&M-Commerce on Saturday. Cameron knocked off the division leaders, and snapped a four-game losing skid, by holding the Lions to just 35 percent shooting including a 9-32 mark from three. They also forced 16 turnovers. Kendall Scott exploded for a career-best 30 points on 13-of-19 shooting, while Brock Schreiner chipped in 10 points and Tyler Williams flirted with a triple-double with 10 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in the win.
Earlier this season against the Eagles, Cameron fell behind early 30-15 at the halftime break, making just five field goals in the first 20 minutes of play. Oklahoma Christian coasted to the 63-52 win thanks to a near 50 percent shooting night and eight blocked shots on the defensive end.
At 9-13 overall and 8-10 in league play, the Oklahoma Christian Eagles find themselves sitting in the ninth spot in the LSC standings. Dedrian Parmer Jr. and Aubrey Johnson are the lone double-digit scorers on the squad with 16 and 15 points per game, respectively.
UAFS sits in the middle of the Lone Star Conference standings with a 7-11 league mark to go along with an 11-13 overall record. UAFS is led by the conference’s leading scorer and the reigning National and LSC Offensive Player of the Week, Brian Halums, who averaged over 41 points last week, including a 45-point outing against Angelo State, his third 40-plus point game of the year.
In the first Lone Star Conference meeting between the Aggies and the UAFS Lions, CU rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to claim a 70-68 win behind 24 points from Schreiner.
Saturday’s game will be a special celebration for multiple reasons. Not only is it Senior Day for Tyler Williams, Jalen Nicholas and Jordan Lewis, it is Homecoming. And while Homecoming weekend is a yearly celebration at CU, this weekend has an added element on the basketball side, as members of the 1980 NAIA national championship will be on hand for a 40th reunion celebration. The reunion will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at McCasland Ballroom.