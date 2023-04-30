Any coach will agree that one of the best quality of any athlete on any team is to be attentive and always listen closely to what their coaches are telling them.
There is no telling how many times I’ve had coaches tell me, “I get paid to do all the homework, watch video and prepare a game plan but it doesn’t do any good if my players don’t pay attention.”
Cameron tennis coach Josh Cobble can relax because that is just what his men’s team did in taking a 4-0 victory over Lubbock Christian Friday in the opening match of the NCAA Tournament. The pressure is alway immense and the Aggies came right out and dominated the doubles and rolled on from that point.
Cobble has warned his club before the match, “that it is never easy to beat a team twice in one season” and while the Chaps wanted revenge the Aggies never let them get any hopes of winning.
The 4-0 victory has Cobble making travel arrangements to get to Orlando, Fla., for the “Sweet 16” and he hopes to add a few more tickets Monday if his Cameron women can take care of business and beat Midwestern State in their first-round game and hopefully the Streich-Henry courts at Cameron will be good for the CU women as well.
CU women face old rival
Cobble’s women’s team will be making its 20th postseason appearance but after a first-round win last season they failed to advance to the Sweet 16.
This makes the third time in Cobble’s tenure that CU will square off against Midwestern State in the regional, with both teams winning once.
The Black-and-Gold earned the right to host their regional match after winning the Lone Star Conference regular season championship and getting the votes from the region’s coaches.
Monday’s match will begin at 1 p.m. and the players would love to see plenty of local support since the Aggies will be seeking revenge after a 5-2 loss when the teams met at Wichita Falls on April 13.
“The thing about MSU is that even though they’ve lost a couple of good players with season-ending injuries, they are a very competitive team,” Cobble said. “They play exceptionally hard and our players have seen that and understand that we have to come out ready to match their competitive drive. We have to get on the court and be aggressive because they won’t give us anything easy.”
One thing about college tennis is with so many foreign players, it’s a different attitude.
“We have girls from Russia and Ukraine and other countries and for these kids this team is their family,” he said. “They can’t go home for the holidays or to see their families. They are there to cry on each other’s shoulders because that is the family they have while they are here. I hope some of our fans will come out and meet our kids and watch some great tennis.”
As is normal for NCAA Tournaments, the host schools conduct a banquet and Thursday Cameron hosted an event for the four teams and while they were visiting and talking with rival teams at the banquet, when that first serve on he courts the mood will change and things will get serious in a hurry.
Men were overpowering
Cobble expected his men’s team would be ready to go Friday after gaining a great deal of momentum from winning the Lone Star Conference tournament title with and exciting victory.
The Black-and-Gold came out Friday with a point to prove, playing with high energy out of the gate. In doubles, Joao Duleba and Baptiste Mercier kicked things off with a 6-0 win at No. 2. Then, Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seelbach took down Martins Abamu and Herman Aguirre 6-2 in No. 3 doubles to earn the doubles point for Cameron, always important according to Cobble.
Thomas Cardona earned point at No. 2 singles when his opponent retired, which wasn’t surprising since Cardona was leading 6-0, 3-0 at that point. Mercier also dominated in his match taking the first set 6-0, and winning the second 6-4, giving the Aggies a 3-0 lead.
LSC tournament MVP Kubik continues his dominating sophomore campaign winning his 15th consecutive match. Kubik claimed the clinching point at No. 4 after winning 6-2, 6-4. He battled back in the second set, taking six straight scores after finding himself down 0-4.
Cobble’s squad heads to Orlando with a 16-3 record, with a 6-2 home, 6-1 away, and 4-0 neutral spilt. This makes four straight seasons that the Aggies will head to the national tournament and Cobble’s fifth time leading a team there.
At No. 1, Tomas Almeida dropped the first set 3-6 but was leading 4-3 in set two when the match was completed, Duleba won the opening set 7-5 and was down 3-2 in set two on five when Kubik sealed the deal, and Alvaro Chavez had a 6-2, 5-4 lead at No. 6 when things ended with a celebration for the Aggies.
The National Tournament begins May 11 and runs through May 16. After Monday’s final first-round matches the NCAA committee will announce the seedings and the brackets will be released and then Cobble will begin preparing those scouting reports and he hopes his players will continue to pay attention because they have sure made a difference in recent week.”