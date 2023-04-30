Backhand

Vasilisa Polunova has been playing well of late, winning her last 10 matches while playing No. 1 singles most of the time for the Aggies. Here she shows off the Lone Star Conference championship trophy. She is a senior from Moscow, Russia, who is majoring in business marketing. Polunova and the Aggies host Midwestern State Monday for a shot to advance to the “Sweet 16” next month in Orlando, Fla.

 Courtesy

Any coach will agree that one of the best quality of any athlete on any team is to be attentive and always listen closely to what their coaches are telling them.

There is no telling how many times I’ve had coaches tell me, “I get paid to do all the homework, watch video and prepare a game plan but it doesn’t do any good if my players don’t pay attention.”

