EDMOND —
The Cameron's early lead in their return to action at Central Oklahoma was quickly erased in the second half as a surge by the Bronchos gave them an 87-71 win on Saturday afternoon.
For the first time in two weeks, the Aggie men's basketball team was back to competition, facing Central Oklahoma in their first road test of the young season. The Black and Gold held a two-point advantage at halftime, but a big second half for the hometown UCO helped them run-away with the 16-point win.
Offensively, the Aggies clicked early, shooting over 50 percent from the floor, and ended up shooting over 45 percent for the game. They were also 9-17 from three while struggling at the free throw line, going 14-24. Turnovers also plagued CU, giving up the ball 17 times with nine of those coming by way of UCO steals.
Colt Savage, a former Broncho, led all scorers with 25 points, going 8-13 from the field, 5-8 from three, and 4-4 from the charity stripe. Brock Schreiner added 12 points, all in the first half, while Connor Slater chipped in nine points, nine rebounds, and a pair of blocks, a category he is second in the Lone Star Conference in.
Schreiner scored the Aggies' first 10 points as they led 12-10 at the under-14 media timeout in the opening half. They then extended their lead to nine with 7:40 left in the half after Kenyon Holcombe got a layup to go. UCO made a run of their own to go up by one with just under five, but CU answered and took a six-point lead after a Savage triple. The Bronchos cut that to just two on a pair of free throws by Callen Haydon with just five seconds on the clock.
Savage and Slater kept CU on top early in the second half, but technical foul on the former UCO Broncho fueled a 10-0 run that flipped the score from a five-point Aggie lead to a five-point Central Oklahoma lead. UCO continued their momentum and led by at most 18 points with 1:36 to play.
Isaiah Wade was one of five UCO players to score in double-figures in the win. Wade led the team with 21 points and nine rebounds while going 7-16 from the field.
Cameron, now 1-2 on the year, is back at home next week when they host rival Midwestern State on Tuesday, November 30, at 7 p.m. and then Western New Mexico on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m. The two scheduled non-conference games are the final two home games for CU before the new calendar year begins.