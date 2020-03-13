RICHARDSON, Texas – Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Lone Star Conference today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports until at least March 30.
Earlier today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, the ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year, given ongoing decisions by other entities.
The suspension includes the tennis matches and baseball games today against UAFS.
Cameron Athletics and the Lone Star Conference will continue to monitor the status of activities beyond that date and release that information in a timely manner.
Follow Cameron Athletics on our social media platforms as well as on cameronaggies.com for any updates.