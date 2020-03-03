CU ladies basketball facing long odds in first round of torunament

SAN ANTONIO, Texas—Cameron University’s women’s basketball will be facing long odds this evening when the Aggies face St. Mary’s in the first round of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
Tipoff will be at 5:30 p.m. at Bill Greehey Arena.
Cameron has qualified for the LSC Tournament six out of the last seven years, however, during its time in the conference the CU women are just 1-13 all-time.
With the expansion of the conference, the format has changed. The top four teams drew first-round byes, then the next four got to host first-round games on their campus and since St. Mary’s finished as the eighth seed and Cameron the No. 9 seed, that’s how they ended up facing each other.
Helping the cause in this tough road assignment is the fact that seniors Ava Battese, Amaka Nwakamma and Jazmine Luster have been in LSC Tournament games before and Coach Emma Andrews is counting on them to settle down the wealth of underclassmen who will be suiting up today.
In a 2018 tournament game, Battese exploded for 29 points, so getting her off to a quick start today is a key for the Aggies.
One impact player who wasn’t around two years ago is Maighan Hedge, the Melbourne, Australia native, who recently notched her 15th 20-point game for the Aggies, She is the league’s second-leading scorer with 19.9 points per game.
Both teams are coming off two straight losses in conference games but the Rattlers have the all-important home-court edge.
Rattlers’ junior guard Soteria Banks is fourth in the LSC with her 17.0 points per game and has a streak of five-straight games scoring in double-figures including a 19-point, 14-rebound double-double against SEU last week.
St. Mary’s two losses to end the regular season dropped them to an even .500 at 13-13 overall and 12-10 in league play, tied with CU for eighth in the league standings, however, the Rattlers had the tie-breaker which was an earlier win over the Aggies.
Offensively, the Rattlers average 66.3 points per game, shooting 39 percent from the field, while on the defensive end the give up just 64.2 points per game on a 38 percent clip to their opposition. Their 7.6 three-point field goals per game are knocked down at a 33.6 percent clip, and their 11.2 foul shots are made at a 71 percent clip.
When Cameron and St. Mary’s met during the regular season, the Rattlers had the upper hand early, limiting CU to just three points in the first quarter. The Aggies bounced back with 19 points in the second frame, but still trailed by 12 at the half. Cameron dominated the third quarter, outscoring StMU 30-19, as a three-ball by Battese got them to within one-point heading into the third.
CU went cold again in the fourth, making just four field goals and going 1-9 from three-point range as it fell 72-62 to the Rattlers.
The Black and Gold tallied 11 steals and forced 19 turnovers in the first meeting against St. Mary’s, but was out-rebounded 44-36. Battese led the home team with 25 points, making eight triples, while Hedge added 19 points with three triples and was 4-4 from the free throw line; Michaela James had a team-high 13 rebounds and Nwakamma had five steals in the loss. Briley Perkins led the Rattlers with 20 points, while Wilson added 17 points (8-8 FG) and 18 boards and Banks chipped in 16 points
If the Aggies move on to the Lone Star Conference quarterfinals in Frisco, the top-seed A&M-Commerce Lions await them. CU went 0-2 against the Lions this season, losing the game at home by just five, and are 0-3 all-time in the postseason against their foes from Commerce.