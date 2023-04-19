Golf

THACKERVILLE – Cameron struggled in the final round at the Lone Star Conference Tournament at the WinStar Golf Club on Tuesday, falling to third place. The Aggies advanced to match play pairing with Oklahoma Christian.

CU shot a 279-289-297—865, finishing 13 strokes behind Midwestern State for first place. Exequiel Rodriguez would finish atop the individual standings with a total of 65-70-73—208.

