THACKERVILLE – Cameron struggled in the final round at the Lone Star Conference Tournament at the WinStar Golf Club on Tuesday, falling to third place. The Aggies advanced to match play pairing with Oklahoma Christian.
CU shot a 279-289-297—865, finishing 13 strokes behind Midwestern State for first place. Exequiel Rodriguez would finish atop the individual standings with a total of 65-70-73—208.
Hamish Murray recorded a 67-72-74—213 to end in a three-way tie for fourth place. Chris Somerfield tied for seventh place with a scorecard of 69-73-74-216.
Trevor Mierl improved six places to end tied for 20th after shooting a 73-74-73—220. Hunter Drotts had a 71-75-76—222 to place tied for 28th. Preston Holmes turned in a two-day score of 72-70-82—224 to end in a tie for 35th.
The Black-and-Gold connected on 168 pars, one par off the most in the tournament and made 49 birdies and an eagle. Somerfield paced the field with 40 pars while making eight birdies, Drotts and Holmes had 34 pars, Holmes sunk nine birdies, and Drotts recorded eight. Mierl and Murray each made 12 birdies.
Match play will tee off at 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the winners will move on to the championship round at 1:30 p.m.