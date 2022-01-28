DALLAS — The Cameron men were no match for a red-hot DBU team on Thursday afternoon, falling 89-53 for their seventh straight loss.
After a coaching change last week put Jeff Mahoney in charge of the Aggie men's basketball team, the squad played two hard games at home against UT Permian Basin and Angelo State. Thursday, CU ran out of gas as they face a Patriot team that could not seem to miss on their home floor.
Despite early turnovers to start the first half, the Aggies pulled out to a 7-2 lead over the Patriots. However, DBU answered with a 16-0 run fueled by a barrage of three-point makes. The Patriots ended up making 10 triples in the half and used a 12-2 run to close the frame, leading 46-22 at the break.
Cameron shot just 32 percent from the field and was 1-11 from three and 3-7 from the charity stripe in the opening 20 minutes of action. Deondre Earley led the Black and Gold with six points at halftime and Colt Savage had five points and four rebounds.
The Aggies did not fare much better in the second half, shooting just 32.4 percent from the field and going 2-11 from three. On the other end of the floor, DBU continued to hit shots, shooting nearly 56 percent from the field and building their lead to as much as 41 points with just over four minutes to play. The advantage allowed them to cruise to the 89-53 win.
For the game, CU shot 32 percent from the field, just 14 percent from three, and 62 percent from the foul line. They were also out-rebounded 48-35 and turned the ball over two more times than the Patriots.
Savage finished with a team-best 12 points on 4-10 shooting while adding five rebounds. Joshua Fanuiel added 11 points and four boards and Earley finished with nine points and a pair of steals. Connor Slater led CU with seven rebounds but scored just four points on 2-8 shooting.
The loss drops the Aggies to 2-10 overall and 0-6 in conference games. They look to right the ship on Saturday, Jan. 29, when they visit rival Midwestern State. Tip-off for the rematch with the Mustangs is scheduled for 4 p.m.