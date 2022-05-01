The Aggie softball team closed out their regular season on Saturday by dropping a pair of games to No. 15 Oklahoma Christian, 6-3 and 3-1, at McMahon Field.
In the opener, OC scored first, getting a run in the top of the second, but the Aggies quickly answered as Maci McMurtrey and Khmari Edwards both had RBI singles in the bottom of the frame to give the home team a 2-1 lead.
Oklahoma Christian followed that frame with one run in the third and then back-to-back 2-run innings in the fifth and sixth to take a 6-2 lead. Cameron got one of those back in the bottom of the seventh as McMurtrey scored on an error by the OC third baseman. OC starter Grace Anderson was able to get a double play to end the game with a 6-3 win.
Breley Webb started the game in the circle for CU, going 5.1 innings and giving up six runs on 10 hits and three walks.
The night cap was a true pitchers’ duel between Swafford and OC’s Kali Crandall that the score was decided in the opening frame.
Oklahoma Christian got a 3-run homer from Kylie Janzen in the top of the first and then Edwards hit a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the frame.
Both starters put up scoreless innings the rest of the game with Swafford allowing just two runners in the final six innings.