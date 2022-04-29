ARLINGTON, Texas — The 40th ranked Cameron men had to come from behind on Thursday after losing the doubles point, but made it look easy in singles with four quick wins to earn the 4-1 victory over Western New Mexico in the Lone Star Conference Championship quarterfinal.
After a 5-2 conference record this spring, the Aggies entered this week’s LSC Tournament as the 3-seed, setting them up for a meeting with the 6-seed Mustangs on Thursday afternoon at the Arlington Tennis Center.
The Aggies fell behind early as the upset-minded Mustangs won the doubles point. They earned a 6-1 win at two and then after CU’s duo of Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona won 6-1 at one, WNMU won 7-6 at three with Joao Duleba and Marek Slojewski falling 8-6 in the tiebreak.
Cameron’s comeback in singles play was started by Kristian Kubik at four, who won 6-3, 6-0 in less than an hour’s time. Duleba immediately followed with a 6-3, 6-3 win at five to put the Aggies up 2-1.
Carlos Vidal added the third point via a 6-1, 6-3 win at three and then the clinching point came on line one as Almeida won 6-2, 6-0 to give the Aggies the 4-1 win to advance to the next round.
In the unfinished matches, Cardona won 6-0 in set one, but was down 6-5 in the second, and Sean Batkis battled to a tiebreak in his opening set but lost 7-5 on the deciding point before the match was stopped.
Cameron advances to face the 2-seed UT Tyler, who beat UT Permian Basin 4-0 in their quarterfinal match on Thursday.