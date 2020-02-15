SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cameron's baseball team was out-matched on both the mound and at the plate on Friday, as the Aggies lost game one of a four-game set at No. 1/No. 12 Angelo State, 16-2 in seven innings.
Cameron entered the contest looking to build off a bit of momentum earned to end last weekend's series that saw them score 11 runs in the final two games against Texas A&M-Kingsville. However, they ran into an ASU squad that returned a powerful offense and dominating arms from the 2019 team that totaled 46 wins and made it to the South Central Super Regional.
The Rams feature a lineup that from top to bottom can make an impact, including Josh Elvir, who won the National Player of the Year award in 2019 and was named to the Golden Spikes watch list again this season. He started the contest today with a long home run that jump-started the Ram offense. The next time up, Aggie skipper Kyle Williams elected to issue a free pass to Elvir, who finished the day 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.
After CU's starter Michael Womack limited the first-inning damage to just Elvir's solo shot, Angelo State struck for two more in the second before their six-run outburst in the third.
The third frame was highlighted by a Nick Novak home run to deep right-center, which was his lone hit of the night, but the ASU shortstop was able to make a few web gems that helped keep the Aggie offense in check.
Angelo's offense ended the game with a total of 16 runs and four homers; Parker Bramlett provide six RBI to help his team remain perfect (7-0) on the season.
The Black and Gold never really got going at the plate, leaving just three runners on and collecting only a pair of hits. Those hits were big ones, though, as Ryan Carter and Cooper Edwards each took Ram hurlers deep to give the Aggies their only runs of the contest.
Cameron used just two pitchers in their sixth loss of the season. After Womack went two and a third innings of work, Carter Bourg carried the staff the rest of the way, tossing three and a half innings with a pair of strikeouts.
The four game series with the top ranked Rams continues Saturday with a seven-inning doubleheader slated for a 2 p.m. start time.