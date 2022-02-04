Due to winter weather across the region, the Cameron women’s basketball, baseball, softball, and tennis schedules for this have been adjusted.
The Aggie women’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday against West Texas A&M was postponed with no make-up date set. The men’s game against the Buffs scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. remains as scheduled.
Cameron’s tennis season openers against Collin County, Tyler Junior College, and UT Arlington were all postponed early this week due to the forecast for poor weather conditions in Plano and Arlington, Texas.
Aggie softball is scheduled to open their season in Arkansas at the Ronnie Hawkins/Mike McGhee Memorial Tournament hosted by Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist, but instead of playing Friday, Saturday, Sunday, the tournament has been pushed back a day with CU’s first game of the season scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. against Northeastern State.
The same sort of adjustments have been made to the CU baseball opening series in Kingsville, Texas. What was scheduled to be a four-game series Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, will now start on Saturday with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. with single games each of the following days.
