One of the inevitable truths about doing opinion-based pieces like columns and predictions is that sometimes, you’re going to be wrong. And when you are, sometimes it’s just best to acknowledge it.
Well, it’s safe to say I underestimated Elgin. Yes, I picked the Owls to finish last in their district. Yes, I picked Anadarko to beat Elgin 42-17. And quite frankly, I don’t know how many people would have done anything different, considering Elgin went 0-8 last season and the reviews I heard from those who saw their preseason scrimmages weren’t exactly glowing. So naturally, after the Owls’ 55-41 win over the Warriors, people (i.e. coaches and players) in Elgin have been happy to let me know how wrong I was. And to that, all I can do is smile and shrug, as if to say, “You got me”. I picked based on the info I had and don’t feel stupid for doing so. Quite frankly, I would wager most of the people in the stands (including in the Elgin section) were just as stunned as I was, because that looked nothing like the Elgin team we saw a year ago. More than anything, I feel proud for Elgin, because Coach Chalmer Wyatt and those kids deserve it.
One thing to remember is that we in the local media (I can only speak for myself and a few of the people I’ve worked with) want the local teams to do well. Picking against a local team doesn’t mean we’re rooting against them. But when you pick games, you have to be a realist, with maybe a little bit of optimism sprinkled in.
I like to think that most of the local coaches know I want our local teams to succeed. Still, I have no doubt that some of them, when the locker room doors are closed, use what I write as bulletin board material for their team. And honestly, if it works, go for it. While talking to Coach Wyatt this week, I brought up a subject that is near to his heart: professional wrestling. I, myself, never got into it much, but the idea of the “face” (hero) and “heel” (villain) is something that is easy to understand. Fans need someone to root for and someone to root against. So if I need to be the heel for a local team, let me be the villain. Let me be your Nature Boy (woo!).
But if Elgin used my slights as motivation to play spectacularly, it does raise the question: how do I pick their matchup against a tough Blanchard team this week? The Lions are coming off a loss to Noble, but still have a decent amount of talent back from last year’s state semifinal team. Do I go with my heart, my head or simply use my picks purely as a fire-starting tool? Perhaps a little bit of B and C...I’ll take BLANCHARD, 31-23.
Elgin’s fiercest rival, Cache, is off to a 2-0 start and ranked No. 9 in Class 4A. They travel to Ardmore to face a Plainview team that is still ranked No. 7 in Class 3A despite an 0-2 record. Of course, they lost to two formidable opponents (Pilot Point out of Texas and Tuttle). Cache shut down the Indian offense last season, we’ll see if they can limit Plainview again this year on the road. I’ll still take Cache, 27-20.
(Home team is in CAPS)
FREDERICK 27, Hobart 14: Neither team has a win this season, which feels weird to say. But the Bombers have shown glimpses in each of their games. I think Adrian Gaytan, Alford Cathey and the Frederick offense get it done in the second half.
MARLOW 42, Anadarko 20: If last week was any indicator, Anadarko needs to shore up the defense if it wants to compete in Class 3A. Marlow, meanwhile, looked every bit the part of contender in its opener. The only thing that keeps this from being more lopsided is the Marlow offense focuses more on efficiency than risky big plays.
Guthrie 28, DUNCAN 14: We’ll see how Duncan responds after a demoralizing loss in Week 1 to Lawton High.
APACHE 24, Crescent 21: I think the Warriors have to feel like that first win is coming sooner rather than later. I certainly keep feeling that way.
Comanche 36, HEALDTON 14: Comanche has some tough games coming up but this should be one they win.
Sayre 19, CARNEGIE 16: Both teams are looking to gain some momentum after pretty lackluster results through two tweeks.
TIPTON 61, Corn Bible 16: Dweh, Sheffield & Co. run the ball down CBA’s throat.
Snyder 42, GRANDFIELD 13: The Cyclones are smarting after a humbling defeat by Mountain View-Gotebo. They will want to take out some of that anger.
Alex 33, CENTRAL HIGH 28: We learned last week that Alex is certainly more vulnerable this season than perhaps in recent years. Can the Bronchos catch them offguard?
MTN. VIEW-GOTEBO 60, Cyril 12: The Tigers looked like a team on a mission last week and I think they continue to play with that fire.
EMPIRE 55, Temple 10: With all due respect to the fine folks in Temple, this one looks like a mismatch.
Last week: 11-4
Season record: 18-8