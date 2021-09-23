Bryan Crittenden is the type of player coaches love; he lets his actions on the field do the talking for him and after Friday’s big win over Lawton High, his actions spoke volumes.
Crittenden caught 6-of-7 passes thrown his way for 155 yards and three touchdowns, plus he set up another score with a big catch. For the quiet senior it’s just another day at the office.
“I just love getting out and catching the ball to help the team,” the 5-11, 180-pound senior wide receiver said. “It doesn’t matter what route; I just want to get open and catch the football. Against (Wolverines) I caught just about every pass that Will (quarterback Trachte) threw toward me and on all of them I was able to get open for him.”
The convincing 59-23 victory by the Eagles broke a 12-game LHS win streak over its arch rival.
“It was excitement after the game but also a great deal of relief,” Crittenden said. “We had been trying to get a big (city) win since we got up here to high school and we finally got it. I thought Will did a great job of finding receivers and getting us the football. Our line also blocked really well and that gave him time to find an open receiver and for TreVaughn (Walton) to run.”
That was evident in the statistics as Ike produced 552 yards total offense and scored on 7 of its first 8 offensive possessions. Walton rushed for 209 yards in the game.
The win, though, didn’t carry over to Monday and Tuesday’s practice and the senior said everyone had to get focused before Friday’s first District 5A-2 game on the road at Oklahoma City McGuinness.
“I was frustrated because we didn’t have a good practice Monday and it wasn’t that good Tuesday,” he said. “We have to have tough practices to get better. We spent a good deal of Monday learning new plays but we have to keep practicing hard every day to reach our goals.”
For a time, Crittenden was playing football, but admits he could have done more earlier in his career to improve his skills.
“I decided last summer that if I wanted to go to college and play football, I had to start lifting and getting stronger,” he said. “During the summer I showed up to lift and now I’m benching 250 and squatting 405. I feel it has made me a better player and I’ve been able to break more tackles now.”
The goal of playing at the NCAA Division I is now part of his long-term plan.
“I’d love to go and play football at a DI school,” he said. “My brother—Bradley Washington—was recruited at that level but he wound up getting into the Air Force Academy and not playing football. I’d love that opportunity and I know I have to keep catching the football to accomplish that goal.”
In his spare time Crittenden gets his hand-eye coordination like so many prep athletes, playing Madden 2K, the popular video game.
“That’s what I do, play Madden and sleep,” he said.
When it comes to his eating preferences, Crittenden was another down-home style young man who loves mom Sabrina Battle’s home cooking.
“She makes so many great meals but her fried chicken and her spaghetti are my two favorites,” he said. “But anything she cooks is really good.”
When it comes to the classroom, Crittenden said English is his favorite subject at his point in his prep career.
“I like to write themes, especially when I love the topic,” he said with a grin showing behind his mask. Asked what he would talk about if he was writing this story, he said his catching 6-of-7 passes thrown his way Friday would be near the lead, which this writer agreed was pretty strong for any prep football player.
As far as his career plans, Crittenden thinks being a chiropractor would be a good field but first he’s eager to see if he can somehow lure the Oklahoma State University football coaches to give him a look but he has some work remaining.
“I have never actually been timed, so I’m not sure what my time would be,” he said when asked about his speed in the 40-yard sprint. “I went to football camp last summer at OBU (Oklahoma Baptist University) but they didn’t time us. Now I’m wishing I had gone to a camp earlier. I think my added strength will help me when they see my video because I’ve been able to break more tackles this year.”
For now, he knows the most important thing is for Ike to win games and hopefully make the playoffs where much of the recruiting happens.
“We need to show our district that we can compete with these other teams now,” he said. “I know McGuinness has some size but if we play like we did against Lawton High we will have a chance to win.”