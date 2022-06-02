Fans have long been enthusiastic about supporting their high school sports teams but there is a crisis with those programs and it comes in the form of getting officials to work the various sports.
One of the hardest hit has been high school basketball which saw a dramatic drop in the number of certified officials last year. These numbers may not be exact but for the 2021 playoffs there were somewhere around 1,300 certified officials willing to call playoff games.
This season that dropped below 900 from what we learned during the state playoffs.
It has become such a problem that the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association and its various officiating organizations around the state are hosting a series of camps in the coming weeks and one of the first begins Friday morning at Cameron University.
Thus far we’ve heard that numbers are good, with as many as 14 male and as many as nine females ready to take part and organizers are hoping for more to register before Thursday evening.
To get the pods worked out, prospects are urged to use the following link and sign up:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdY-I5JMYlIa12Uojvklp8DtWKSruA21O8S26Te2iQjjZI3Dw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
“It helps to get everyone pre-registered so we can get the pods worked out and get everyone scheduled,” local official Danny Garza said. “It has become a critical situation here and we have to do something to build our numbers back up to where it was at one point.”
It has reached a point that even former officials have jumped back into the mix to lend a hand. Nick Miller, John Cooksey and Neal Taylor are not spring chickens but they were willing to get involved again a couple of years ago and it’s given the area another set of veteran officials.
“We hear it from young officials all the time, the behavior of the crowds, coaches and players is just driving away more and more officials,” Miller said. “I tell young officials that this can be cleaned up if you act early when a problem develops. We have some very good school administrators and it’s their job to handle those issues.”
While the state is trying to make it possible for more officials to work at the prized state tournaments, the addition of 3-person crews from the regional level up to state is making the workload even greater.
“This year we had that bad weather and some of the A-B Area Tournaments had to finish on Monday and so Cooksey, Brett Barrett and I called four straight games because nobody else was available. That’s a clear sign that we have reached the crisis level.”
Miller said the best part of officiating isn’t always on the court.
“John and I were both eager to get going again and Neal had started a little a couple of years before we decided to get back in the act,” Miller said. “Being 3-man crews makes it easier on us old guys and while we all love the game, the social interaction enroute to the games is fun. We just have fun making those trips and getting out there and trying to help ease the situation.”
One thing Miller won’t do is sugar-coat what officials might see as they earn their stripes.
“The first thing I tell young officials is that if they are not having fun, they are in the wrong place,” he said. “The first thing they want to talk about are what the coaches and fans are saying. If you allow that to go on, what happens will happen. You just have to take action early and get it handled by the right people.”
While Miller admits the trio of long-time friends might be a little sore at times, it’s not as bad as you might think for the three veteran officials.
“I just chalk mine up to good genetics; I’ve never worked out,” Miller said. “Cooksey still works out and Neal is a farmer, so he gets plenty of work every day trying to make a living.”
These camps came about years ago at the urging of former OSSAA staffers Cecil Devine and Jerry Jobe.
“Jerry was having a big team camp there in Norman on the OU campus in an old hanger and they decided that would be a good place to start an officiating camp in conjunction with the team camp. That’s basically where these got started.
“They took another step when Bill Self Jr. was coaching at ORU and then when he went to Tulsa he had a big team camp there and they continued the officiating camp there for several years. I think that was about the same time Bill Self Sr. was running the OSSAA. I know when Bob Richardson was handling the officials at the OSSAA, he stayed right there in the dorms with the campers and they really made sure things were done right.
“The camp here at Cameron came about by accident,” Miller said. “I was attending the (Comanche) County Tournament and saw the new Cameron men’s coach (Wade Alexander) and went and introduced myself. He told me he was getting ready to host his team camp and I talked to Jay (Craft) about getting together an officials camp and he got it rolling.”
This year Craft, David Garza and several other staffers will be working Thursday evening to get their schedules worked out and then there will be a cookout for all pre-registered campers.
Danny Garza says the key to keeping young officials working is give them good training and then try to match them with veterans at times.
“The first thing officials ask is about the issues that they heard about; about how fans and coaches are acting,” Garza said. “Being a former coach I know all about sticking up for your team but fans are going to react to how the coaches react. I think we did have to kick out three fans this year but that’s the first time we’ve done that in a long time. It just comes to a point that you have to do something.
“If that’s not enough, then these young officials will make mistakes – we all do at some point – and they have to be willing to admit a mistake and learn from it.”
Garza says that positive attitude will be a great asset at the camp as well.
“I will just tell these young officials to be receptive to criticism,” he said. “Accept it with a good attitude and move on and try to get better. They will be shooting video and after their game is done, they will go into a room and watch it and try to learn from their mistakes. It’s important to come into this with a good attitude.”
And that good attitude will come in handy during those first few games they work after getting certified because regardless of how good an official you might turn out to be, at some point somebody is going to yell at you.
That’s why having thick skin may be the most important prerequisite to becoming an official in any sport.