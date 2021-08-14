Brody Cress and Wyatt Casper made the most of their opportunity Friday, surging into the top two spots in the saddle bronc riding as the 83rd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo sponsored by the Hillliary Family moved a step closer to the big championship round tonight.
The final performance begins at 7:30 p.m. with opening ceremonies and then a host of talented contestants will try and snatch away some of the cash out of the purse of more than $150,000.
Cress rode Beutler and Son Rodeo’s Nutrena’s Full Deck for an 87.5 and Casper rode Beutler’s Show Stealer for an 83.5 to move into second.
Tonight it will be the bareback riding that features a big matchup with the great bronc Killer Bee going against Caleb Bennett, one of the top bareback riders in the PRCA. That matchup have been hyped on social media and is one of the best of the weekend.
While saddle bronc riding had those changes at the top, most of the other leaders remained the same as Josh Frost continues to lead the bull riding with the 92 he had Thursday on Powder River’s Chiseled.
Apache’s Bryson Sechrist managed to survive several top threats last night and his 8.3 that he posted Thursday remained atop the tie-down standings.
Advance tickets are $12 and those can be purchased at the following locations: Crutcher’s for the West, all Lawton EZ-GO locations, Atwood’s, T.H. Rogers Lumber in Fletcher, and Adventure Travel’s location in the Fort Sill Welcome Center. Tickets at the gate Saturday will be $20. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 are $5 and children under 6 are admitted free.