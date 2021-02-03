OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawton High’s girls basketball program hasn’t necessarily been known for a winning tradition in recent seasons.
The current group of Wolverines looks adamant on reversing that trend.
In their second straight win over a home-schooled program from Oklahoma City, Lawton High beat the OKC Knights 65-32 Tuesday night for the team’s third win in its last four games.
Considering the Wolverines only won three games all of last season, the accomplishment is not lost on first-year head coach Ron Booth. However, he said getting younger players used to extended playing time and used to winning might be even more important than the winning itself.
“I think the bigger part of it is experience,” Booth said. “We’re in that grind of the season where we’re making up games from earlier. I’m the kind of the coach who likes to practice more than play games because I think that’s where you build is in practice, but we’re in a situation where we’re going to be playing more and more games.”
While Dalena Fisher once again led the team in scoring with 24 points, guard TeTe Crayton stole headlines by sinking five 3-pointers en route to 19 points.
“I told her to keep shooting,” Booth said. “I told her, ‘Find your spot and keep shooting, you’re hot’”.
Lawton High (5-7) gets ready for its rematch with Eisenhower on Friday night. The Eagles won the first meeting 56-30 but have not played since Jan. 18 with games getting canceled due to quarantine.
Mac girls corral Johnson, beat Altus
ALTUS — Thanks to a standout defensive performance by MacArthur’s Naomi Smith on Altus’ leading scorer Lakysia Johnson, the Highlanders were able to disrupt the Bulldogs’ offensive rhythm in a 67-46 win.
Johnson still had 18 points, but it paled in comparison to the 33 she averaged in the teams’ two meetings last year. Meanwhile, Mac was led by McKenzie Washington’s 22 and Tajanah Mardenborough’s 18 points.
MacArthur (13-5) is scheduled to play Altus at home next Tuesday.
Ike boys fall to Southeast in first game back
OKLAHOMA CITY — Eisenhower’s boys team played a basketball game once again, which was a pleasant change of pace.
However, after not playing at all last week, the Eagles were no match for Southeast, 89-61.
Jamel Graves had 14 points and Zaire Walton had 11, but Ike was only able to make one 3-pointer in comparison to Southeast’s six. Still, head coach Daryl Collins was happy to be back on the floor.
“It beats not playing,” Collins said. “It’s important to play. I’ve already scheduling four games for next week, want to get as many games as possible.”
That four-game week starts at Noble and is followed by games in town against Ardmore, MacArthur and Guymon. Eisenhower’s game against Ardmore will be the first game at the Eagles’ Nest this season.