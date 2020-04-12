As she usually does, Mother Nature, has thrown a wrench into the plans of anglers hoping to get in on some crappie and sand bass spawning action. And just when things seemed to be heating up – another Blue Northerner comes through, dropping water temps back down.
This year is a little different than some, because it is not just the weather hampering anglers. The City of Lawton will still allow fishing at Lawtonka and Ellsworth, though you cannot swim, ski or boat for pleasure beginning this week.
According to the weekly fishing report compiled by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a few of lakes in the region have shown some increase in fishing action. With water temperatures nearing or entering the low 60s, crappie should start moving to the shallows to spawn, and sand bass will “run” up streams to find spawning habitat, but the cold snap and near freezing low night time temperatures will slow that down.
Crappie — Waurika, our southernmost lake, and usually the first to really “turn on” is only reporting water temps in the high 50s and crappie action fair. Excessive wind has lessened the water clarity, but at least water levels are normal. All of that should stabilize, barring any more big storms. Then we should see some pretty good fishing along the rip rap at the dam and Corum Bridge.
Ellsworth and Lawtonka are also reporting increasing action and warmer water temps. Both lakes are reported as above normal elevations which should provide lots of good spawning cover.
Tom Steed reservoir is beginning to heat up for crappie, and anglers are catching sandies and hybrids on the points and dam. Anglers are having luck on the rocks around the dam and jettie, and near the mouth of creeks. Sand bass have not started their spring run yet. That run usually precedes the crappie spawn by a few days.
The best thing about the crappie spawn is that you don’t need the big fancy boat and huge tackle box — all you need to catch crappie this time of year is a rod and reel and a handful of jigs.
“This is certainly the time of year when anglers begin catching crappie in shallow water,” said Barry Bolton, fisheries chief for the Department. “Crappie fishing is great at many lakes across the state right now. They are congregating in many areas, and have already started spawning in some areas. Anglers should be able to enjoy good action throughout the next month.”
According to Bolton, crappie can be found moving into shallow water to spawn once the water temperature reaches the upper 50s to lower 60s. Crappie spawning generally takes place in water only 18 to 36 inches deep.
“The best place to fish for crappie this time of year is around brush in shallow water,” Bolton added. “A small jig or minnow is often very effective and the nice thing is, you can be very successful fishing from shore.”
A technique called “doodlesocking,” which literally means fishing with a long rod tipped with a short length of line, is one of the best way to get at spawning slab crappie. Anglers once used fly rods or bamboo poles, anything with length, but now telescoping crappie rods are the mainstay.
An angler with a 10-foot crappie rod and small jig can probe and doodle in tight, shallow cover, right where crappie are spawning. A quick bob up and down will usually garner a strike, if there are fish in the location, but if a bite is not felt he will move on to the next promising spot.
Small jigs, 1/16 ounce or smaller are usually the ticket. Some like tube jigs, some prefer curly tails. Usually the best colors are white, yellow or chartreuse, but sometimes black, pumpkinseed or another color might be the best.
Catching crappie is a great opportunity to introduce a youngster to fishing. No fancy gear is required.
Sand bass – There is an old saying that says “When the oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear, the sand bass are sure to bite.” Well, I don’t know if there is any truth to that saying, but I do know that if you get the chance to get out and wet a line, now is a great time to do it.
One of the traditional sand bass hot spots is Beaver creeks (big and little) above Waurika Lake. The fish are really starting to move up the creek and when they get in the holes the fishing can be tremendous.
Another hotspot for sandies is Tom Steed, and the creeks that feed that reservoir. The water level is finally high enough to allow fish to move upstream to begin the spawning process.
Lawtonka and Ellsworth also have good populations of sandies, but they usually don’t have the spawing runs like the above mentioned lakes. However, fishing the small creeks, especially after a rain, with water flowing in, can produce some nice stringers.
The nice thing about sand bass is that when they really begin to run, they are not picky on what they eat. Small rods and reels with curly tail jigs, roadrunners or other small jigs is all it takes to catch a mess of sandies. Try different colors and sizes until you find one that seems to work well.
To fish in Oklahoma, anglers 16 years and older need a resident or non-resident fishing or combination license. Other permits or requirements may apply to some lakes and anglers should always pick up a copy of the Oklahoma Fishing Guide before heading out on any fishing adventure.
While papermouths are the desired species for many this time of year, largemouth bass, white bass, catfish and many sunfish are active this time of year and will strike these baits, offering anglers a great chance to add a little variety to their stringer.
For a complete list of regulations, anglers should pick up a copy of the “Oklahoma Fishing Guide” before heading out on any fishing adventure.
Mushrooms in season
They may look like something from outerspace, and the flavor is out of this world. I’m talking about morel mushrooms, and they are popping up everywhere.
With the recent rains and the warmer temperatures, the mushroom season is just getting going. Morels are literally popping up in nearly every county in Oklahoma. Go to social media and do a search and you can find where the action is.
With their cream colored sponge looking head, morel mushrooms cannot be confused with any other wild mushroom, so there is very little chance in getting the wrong species. But care should be taken, especially for first time mushroom hunters, do a little research to make absolutely sure that you know what you are looking for.
Once you find a mess of mushrooms, soak them overnight in water to loosen any sand or grit that might have been inside the folds of the fungus. Slice the mushrooms into strips or rings and dredge in seasoned corn meal and pan fry in oil.
If you are really lucky, just maybe you can mix a mess of crappie filets in with the mushroom and have one of the finest meals spring in Oklahoma has to offer.
For tips and lots of good resource photos check out the Oklahoma Morel Mushroom Hunters and foraging other edibles page on Facebook.
Southwest fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 58 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Crappie and walleye good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats and river channel. White bass fair on jigs along the river channel. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Blue and channel catfish good on dough bait, punch bait and shad along flats, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels and flats. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County. Campgrounds and park office closed, but boat ramps and some RV sites open.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 56. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and creek channels. White bass and Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County. Boat ramps open, but park may be closed.
Waurika: Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water upper 50s to low 60s. Water levels and temperature has shifted a bit with the rain. The spillway has been open. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, sassy shad and shad along the dam, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Camp grounds and bathrooms are closed, but lake and boat ramps still open.