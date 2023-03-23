Crappie, Sand Bass action heating up
You might have noticed that things are starting to green up, and with all of that green you will see some beautiful pink redbuds beginning to bloom. That usually signals the start of the spring crappie season.

According to the weekly fishing report compiled by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a few of lakes in the region have shown some increase in fishing action. With water temperatures nearing or entering the low 50s, crappie should start moving to the shallows to spawn, and sand bass will “run” up streams to find spawning habitat, but the cold snap and near freezing low night time temperatures will slow that down.