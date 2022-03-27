You might have noticed that things are starting to green up, and with all of that green you will see some beautiful pink redbuds beginning to bloom. That usually signals the start of the spring crappie season.
According to the weekly fishing report compiled by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a few of lakes in the region have shown some increase in fishing action. With water temperatures nearing or entering the low 50s, crappie should start moving to the shallows to spawn, and sand bass will “run” up streams to find spawning habitat, but the cold snap and near freezing low night time temperatures will slow that down.
Crappie — Waurika, our southernmost lake, and usually the first to really “turn on” is only reporting water temps in the low 50s and crappie action fair. Excessive wind has lessened the water clarity, but at least water levels are approaching normal. All of that should stabilize, barring any more big cold fronts. Then we should see some pretty good fishing along the rip rap at the dam and Corum Bridge. A bonus from Waurika is the catfish fishing! Both blues and channels are being caught on the main lake.
Ellsworth and Lawtonka are reporting increasing action and warmer water temps. Both lakes are reported as below normal elevations but predicted rains next week could help lakes to fill and provide good spawning cover. As soon as the night time temperatures rebound and the water temperatures rise a little, fishing at both of these should pick up. These two lakes are usually a week behind Waurika.
Tom Steed reservoir is 4-feet low and has yet to heat up for crappie, but anglers are catching sandies, hybrids and saugeye on the points and creek channels. Sand bass have not started their spring run yet. That run usually precedes the crappie spawn by a couple of weeks.
The best thing about the crappie spawn is that you don’t need the big fancy boat and huge tackle box — all you need to catch crappie this time of year is a rod and reel and a handful of jigs.
“This is certainly the time of year when anglers begin catching crappie in shallow water,” said Barry Bolton, fisheries chief for the Department. “Crappie fishing is great at many lakes across the state right now. They are congregating in many areas, and have already started spawning in some areas. Anglers should be able to enjoy good action throughout the next month.”
According to Bolton, crappie can be found moving into shallow water to spawn once the water temperature reaches the upper 50s to lower 60s. Crappie spawning generally takes place in water only 18 to 36 inches deep.
“The best place to fish for crappie this time of year is around brush in shallow water,” Bolton added. “A small jig or minnow is often very effective and the nice thing is, you can be very successful fishing from shore.”
A technique called “doodlesocking,” which literally means fishing with a long rod tipped with a short length of line, is one of the best way to get at spawning slab crappie. Anglers once used fly rods or bamboo poles, anything with length, but now telescoping crappie rods are the mainstay.
An angler with a 10-foot crappie rod and small jig can probe and doodle in tight, shallow cover, right where crappie are spawning. A quick bob up and down will usually garner a strike, if there are fish in the location, but if a bite is not felt he will move on to the next promising spot.
Small jigs, 1/16 ounce or smaller are usually the ticket. Some like tube jigs, some prefer curly tails. Usually the best colors are white, yellow or chartreuse, but sometimes black, pumpkinseed or another color might be the best.
Catching crappie is a great opportunity to introduce a youngster to fishing. No fancy gear is required.
Sand bass — There is an old saying that says “When the oak leaves are the size of a squirrel’s ear, the sand bass are sure to bite.” Well, I don’t know if there is any truth to that saying, but I do know that if you get the chance to get out and wet a line, now is a great time to do it.
One of the traditional sand bass hot spots is Beaver creeks (big and little) above Waurika Lake. The fish are really starting to move up the creek and when they get in the holes the fishing can be tremendous.
Another hotspot for sandies is Tom Steed, and the creeks that feed that reservoir. The water level is finally high enough to allow fish to move upstream to begin the spawning process.
Lawtonka and Ellsworth also have good populations of sandies, but they usually don’t have the spawning runs like the above mentioned lakes. However, fishing the small creeks, especially after a rain, with water flowing in, can produce some nice stringers.
The nice thing about sand bass is that when they really begin to run, they are not picky on what they eat. Small rods and reels with curly tail jigs, roadrunners or other small jigs is all it takes to catch a mess of sandies. Try different colors and sizes until you find one that seems to work well.
To fish in Oklahoma, anglers 16 years and older need a resident or non-resident fishing or combination license. Other permits or requirements may apply to some lakes and anglers should always pick up a copy of the Oklahoma Fishing Guide before heading out on any fishing adventure.
While papermouths are the desired species for many this time of year, largemouth bass, white bass, catfish and many sunfish are active this time of year and will strike these baits, offering anglers a great chance to add a little variety to their stringer.
For a complete list of regulations, anglers should consult the Oklahoma Fishing Guide at wildlifedepartment.com.
Controlled Hunts application open April 1
While it is not a true hunting season, many Oklahoma sportsmen and women, await this “season” as if it were. The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s popular controlled hunts program is open to online applicants will open April 1 and close mid-May.
The controlled hunts program offers once-in-a-lifetime elk and antelope hunts, highly sought-after buck hunts, and a range of other quality deer and turkey hunting opportunities through randomized drawings that only cost sportsmen $5 to enter. Opportunities offered through the program include hunts on Department or other government-owned or managed lands where unrestricted hunting would pose safety concerns or where overharvest might occur.
The online application process takes just a few minutes and must be completed through the Wildlife Department’s website at wildlifedepartment.com. Applicants have until mid-May to submit their applications.
Mushrooms in season
They may look like something from outer space, and the flavor is out of this world. I’m talking about morel mushrooms, and they are popping up everywhere.
With the recent rains and the warmer temperatures, the mushroom season is just getting going. Morels are literally popping up in nearly every county in Oklahoma. Go to social media and do a search and you can find where the action is.
With their cream colored sponge looking head, morel mushrooms cannot be confused with any other wild mushroom, so there is very little chance in getting the wrong species. But care should be taken, especially for first time mushroom hunters, do a little research to make absolutely sure that you know what you are looking for.
According to “Farmer’s Almanac” Morels are rich in vitamin D and several B vitamins, including folate, niacin, pantothenic acid, riboflavin, and thiamine, morels also provide potassium, phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, and iron.
Morels often grow around dead and dying trees. Always look around dead elm trees. When a tree reaches the stage of decay where its bark is slipping off its trunk, you’ll often find lots of morels around it.
Well-drained, sandy soils like the creek bottom shown in the photo above make good hunting spots as well. You’ll find the first morels of the year when daytime highs reach the 60s and lows stay above 40 degrees. Soil temperatures in the mid-50s seems to be the starting point for morels to spring up.
Once you find a mess of mushrooms, soak them overnight in water to loosen any sand or grit that might have been inside the folds of the fungus. Slice the mushrooms into strips or rings and dredge in seasoned corn meal and pan fry in oil.
If you are really lucky, just maybe you can mix a mess of crappie filets in with the mushroom and have one of the finest meals spring in Oklahoma has to offer.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation 25 feet below normal, water 51 and clear. Walleye, white bass and crappie slow on crankbaits and jigs along the dam and rocks. Channel catfish slow on jigs and minnows around rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation 2.6 feet below normal, water murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on shad around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation 3.2 feet below normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and at the dam. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation 4.3 feet below normal, water 50. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad and worms around points and shorelines. White bass fair on jigs and minnows around points and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation 1.2 feet below normal, water 50 and murky. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on sassy shad, spinnerbaits and spoons along channels and creek channels. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.