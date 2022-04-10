Spring is always a crazy time in Oklahoma, especially when it comes to the weather department! This year is no exception – a late freeze, extreme drought, gale force wind, torrential rain and 90 degree heat, who can tell what a new day will bring.
But if we can get just a little cooperation from old Mother Nature, then one of the most exciting fishing times of the year is really starting to heat up, the spring crappie spawn.
Both black and white crappie spawn when water temperatures move into the low 60s and usually continues until those temps move into the 70s. Once the spawning trigger is set, crappie will move into shallow water from two to six feet, to lay eggs and fertilize them. Preferred spawning habitat is rocky banks, including rip-rap, submerged vegetation including flooded bushes, reeds or cattails.
According to the weekly fishing report compiled by Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, a couple of lakes in the region have shown some increase in crappie action. So as expected, the report reflects that crappie have move shallow and are good on jigs and minnows along the shoreline.
While most of our SW Lakes have warmed up into the 60’s, Tom Steed Reservoir is still at 55 degrees, but fishing action is beginning to turn on. We still need more rain to bring the level up but some runoff has muddied water there, and levels will continuing to rise with more rain in the forecast. Then we should see some pretty good fishing along the rip rap at the dam. Crappie have yet to get hot, but sandies and saugeye are biting.
Ellsworth and Lawtonka are also reporting fair action, and cooler water temps. Both lakes are reported as below normal elevations even with all of the rain. Warmer nighttime temperatures and the water levels that rise, should guarantee that fishing at both of these should pick up.
Waurika, one of the best crappie lakes in our area is still in the 50s and levels are low, but rains have provided a little increase in lake level with some turbidity. Crappie are not hot yet, but sand bass and catfish action is listed in the “good” level. It will not take long for crappie to follow on the riprap and bridge areas.
The best thing about the crappie spawn is that you don’t need the big fancy boat and huge tackle box — all you need to catch crappie this time of year is a rod and reel and a handful of jigs.
Small jigs, 1/16 ounce or smaller are usually the ticket. Some like tube jigs, some prefer curly tails. Usually the best colors are white, yellow or chartreuse, but sometimes black, pumpkinseed or another color might be the best. Adjust the color until you find something that works.
Working the rip-rap, rocky shoreline, or submerged vegetation with an ultralight spinning reel or long pole can provide for some great action. When the action really get going, a float tube or wading the shallows can really be productive.
To fish in Oklahoma, anglers 16 years and older need a resident or non-resident fishing or combination license. Other permits or requirements may apply to some lakes and anglers should always pick up a copy of the Oklahoma Fishing Guide before heading out on any fishing adventure.
While papermouths are the desired species for many this time of year, largemouth bass, white bass, catfish and many sunfish are active this time of year and will strike these baits, offering anglers a great chance to add a little variety to their stringer.
For a complete list of regulations, anglers should pick up a copy of the “Oklahoma Fishing Guide” before heading out on any fishing adventure.
Hummingbirds are back
I probably get more questions about hummingbirds than any other non-game creature. I was talking to a couple of folks the other evening about the different types of little nectar eaters we have in this part of the state.
There are several different species of hummingbirds, but only two or three will be found in Oklahoma.
“The two most common species are ruby-throated and black-chinned,” Said Mark Howery, with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “Both very colorful and very playful little birds. Although these two species are the most common, there are other species that venture our way every once in a while. Reports of a broad-tailed or rufous hummingbird showing up at someone’s feeder gets passed along every once in a while.”
The next question people always ask is how to attract more hummingbirds to their backyard. For that question I refer to an organization called the hummingbird society. They have a great website with lots of good information for attracting hummingbirds. Some of the suggestions that the group makes are: honeysuckle, hibiscus, salvia, sage, morning glory, bee balm, phlox and cannas — or go to their website at www.hummingbirdsociety.org. Not only do these plant attract hummingbirds, but also bees, moths and other nectar eaters.
Flowers are the natural way to attract hummingbirds to your yard. However, for many people a flower garden is not an option: no space for a garden; no time to tend it; and perhaps no skill or interest in the garden approach. If you are one of these people, then man-made feeders filled with a mixture of water and ordinary table sugar (sucrose) are an important alternative. Even for those with gardens, feeders provide a supplement to flowers that increases the likelihood of attracting hummingbirds.
Sugar, whether from a flower or a feeder, is essential for a hummingbird’s diet. It provides the quick fuel for flight that it needs during waking hours; it is not “junk food.” (Human metabolism is not comparable to hummingbird metabolism!) Hummingbirds rely on insects and tiny spiders to provide protein for their diet, since neither flowers not sugar-water mixtures will provide it.
“We recommend that people start placing feeders out the middle of April, unless they see birds before that,” added Howery. “Feeders can be kept out until late October.” A good rule of thumb is to put feeders out at tax time and take them down at Halloween.
Tests have shown that hummingbirds prefer sucrose in flower nectar over other sugars such as fructose and glucose, so your feeder, with the proper ratio of ingredients, becomes a good approximation to the flowers hummers like best.
Formula—4 parts water to 1 part sugar. The water should not be distilled. The sugar should be white table sugar, not turbinado sugar, brown sugar, or other forms. Use no artificial colors (red dye does not help attract hummingbirds) or other additives. Never use honey or artificial sweeteners, which may kill the birds.
Preparation—The ingredients can be mixed using cold water. Experience has shown that mixtures do not go bad as quickly if the water is boiled, and the sugar added to it. Do not continue to boil the mixture, as it will turn to syrup. Unused portions of a mixture can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Feeder Design—The most important consideration in choosing a feeder is your ability and personal willingness to keep it clean, because feeders vary widely in their ease of cleaning. Feeders with parts that cannot be easily cleaned should be avoided. Some designs can be disassembled and washed in a dishwasher, a convenience but not a necessity.
Most all designs work, but some “vacuum” designs cause a dripping problem which will inevitably attract ants. Perches on the feeder are optional, but should be removable if being used when temperatures are at or below freezing. Feeders also vary widely in their attractiveness, from the beautiful to the ugly; be sure you want to look at the design every day!
Feeder Maintenance—Any mixture of sugar and water will ferment and host the growth of mold spores. This limits the usefulness of the mixture, and it must be discarded regularly to avoid these problems.
In moderate temperatures, such as 60-85 degrees F, a mixture should last about 3 days; less at higher temperatures, slightly longer at cooler temperatures. Regardless of the mixture’s age, discard it immediately if you see cloudiness or you see mold growing in the feeder.
Always clean a feeder thoroughly before refilling; do not “top off” a feeder which is low in mixture. Clean with warm water and detergent, and rinse very thoroughly. Use only as much mixture as is being used between refilling to reduce waste. Every few weeks, rinse the cleaned feeder with dilute (1:10) bleach, then rinse very thoroughly.
Feeder Pests—Ants, bees, wasps—and even bats—can be a problem. So here are a few tips to help with these annoying little creatures.
Ants can quickly contaminate a feeder solution and make the it very unattractive to hummingbirds. Fortunately, this problem is easily solved. The first and easiest technique, though not always the most effective, is to coat the hanging wire or pole with a spray (such as Pam) or oil. This takes advantage of ants’ aversion to walking on certain substances, including oils and water. One can also buy an “ant moat” at most bird supply stores. The conventional use of the moat is to insert it between feeder and hanging hook, and then fill it with water. In hot, dry climates, this may require frequent refilling.
Alternatively, one can smear a coating of oil or grease on the inside moat surface and accomplish the same thing, with no need to refill regularly. Finally, an “ant trap” is commercially available which does an excellent job, being inserted between feeder and hanging hook like the ant moat. The ant trap is not really a trap; like the moat it relies on having an internal surface which ants will not walk across. Ant moats and ant traps are relatively inexpensive and very effective.
One can also construct a home-made ant moat by using the plastic cap from a spray can, punching a hole in it to allow it to slide on the hanging rod for the feeder, and smearing it with oil or grease.
Bees and Wasps are a more serious problem, because in addition to contaminating the homemade nectar in the feeder, bees and wasps can be very competitive and able to keep hummingbirds from feeding. There are also documented cases of hummingbirds being stung and even killed by the stings.
Commonly, it is suggested that spraying the bee guards over the ports with Pam® or similar substance will keep bees and wasps away, but rarely is this technique effective, or at least not for long.
There is a technique, however, that is regularly used by many and found to be very successful. Always have at least two feeders, with different concentrations of homemade nectar. Although the standard recipe is for 4 cups of water and 1 cup of sugar (4:1), make up a 5:1 ratio in one of the feeders (this one is for the hummingbirds). The other feeder should contain a mixture with a 3:1 (or if necessary, 2:1) ratio, and this is for the bees and wasps. The insects have a very strong preference for rich, high-sugar mixtures and will quickly determine that they want the second feeder. This leaves the first feeder virtually free for the hummingbirds, who will be quite satisfied with a 5:1 ratio.
Once the bees and wasps have settled in on the second feeder (which will usually take only a few hours), you can safely move that feeder to another location; the bees and wasps will follow it.