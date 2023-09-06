Getting ready

Elgin’s Andre Crabtree (23) waits for instructions from the coaches during a 2022 game for the Owls. Crabtree is now wearing 84 and the big senior got into the end zone twice last week in a big win over Anadarko. This week the Owls host Cache in the Annual Battle of the Wichitas and the two-way starter is eager for another chance to help his team pad its record.

 Courtesy

Seldom do schools grow as dramatically as Elgin High School has done in the past 6 to 7 years and it has taken some of the Owls’ athletic programs time to build good staffs and get more athletes out for the various sports.

Andre Crabtree is a solid 6-0, 205-pound senior who plays on both sides of the ball but his prep career didn’t get off to a great start.

