NORMAN — Oklahoma State evened up the regular season series in the Bedlam rivalry with a 73-69 win in Norman on Tuesday night to improve to 14-10 (5-7 Big 12) on the year.
The duo of Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack got the Cowgirls rolling early in the game, accounting for the team’s first six points. Oklahoma took advantage of an 8-0 run to take an early 14-6 lead. The Cowgirls wouldn’t stay down long before responding with an eight-point run of their own to tie the game at 14. After the first 10 minutes, OSU trailed 18-16.
Oklahoma State opened the second quarter with eight straight points to take a 24-18 lead. Vivian Gray became the first double-digit scorer for the Cowgirls after knocking down a corner three. In first half fashion, the Sooners ended the half on a 7-0 run to take a 32-31 lead into halftime. Vivian Gray led the way for the Cowgirls in the first half with 12 points, while Natasha Mack contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
Gray was the top scorer for the Cowgirls with 24 points, her 49th consecutive game scoring double-digit points. Mack recorded her 16th double-double of the year with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Clitan de Sousa tied her career-high with 15 points, a mark which she set in the first Bedlam meeting of the year.