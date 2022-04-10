AMES, Iowa — The No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team split the doubleheader against Iowa State in a 3-1 loss and a 5-3 win on Saturday at the Cyclone Sports Complex.
The loss snapped a 12-game win streak and marked the Cowgirls' first loss in Big 12 play. They moved to 30-7 and 7-1 in the conference.
In game one, Kelly Maxwell got the loss, her first of the season, falling to 12-1. She allowed three runs, two earned on five hits while striking out nine.
In game two, Miranda Elish's dual threat ability helped the Cowgirls secure the victory, improving to 10-4. She tossed nine strikeouts in seven innings and allowed three runs. She also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI.
OSU had 10 hits in the win, half of which belonged to Elish and Katelynn Carwile. They were also responsible for four out of the five Cowgirl RBI.
Oklahoma State plays the series finale Sunday at noon.