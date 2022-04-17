STILLWATER – Consistent offense helped the No. 6 Oklahoma State softball team sweep the Kansas Jayhawks in a 10-2 run-rule victory Saturday at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the win, the Cowgirls improved to 34-7 and 11-1 in the Big 12, while the Jayhawks fell to 14-25 and 2-10, respectively.
The Big 12 sweep marks the third of the season for Oklahoma State.
OSU’s leadoff batters got hits in four of the five innings, which helped the team score in every frame after the first. Nine out of 10 OSU batters logged a hit in the contest, while six tallied at least one RBI.
“I think you’re starting to see more doubles,” head coach Kenny Gajewski said. “You’re starting to see more balls that are hit hard, I mean really hard. That’s one of the things we talked about.”
Miranda Elish improved to 12-4 in her second complete game of the series. She allowed two runs on two hits. At the plate, Elish went 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI.
After going down 2-0 in the first inning, Sydney Pennington drove in the first two runs for the Cowgirls in the second inning with a home run to center field, her ninth of the season, tying Chyenne Factor for the club lead.
An inning later, Factor took the home run lead back with her 10th homer of the season, a solo shot to right field.
In the fourth, Karli Petty came around to score on an RBI groundout from Factor.
OSU scored six runs in the fifth inning starting with a Morgyn Wynne RBI single. Brianna Evans reached on an error by the first baseman, while another run came around to score. Chelsea Alexander showed off her speed, scoring on a passed ball.
Katelynn Carwile, the team’s doubles leader, doubled home the eighth run for the Cowgirls.