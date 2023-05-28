STILLWATER – The No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team scored a Super Regional program record run total, Kelly Maxwell spun an outstanding two-hit game and the Cowgirls advanced to a fourth-consecutive NCAA Women’s College World Series berth with a 9-0 win over No. 19/19 Oregon, Friday evening at Cowgirl Stadium.
With the win, OSU improved to 46-14, while Oregon fell to 38-17. Today’s victory marked the Cowgirls’ 14th win over a top-25 opponent in 2023. The Cowgirls improved their all-time record in Super Regionals to 10-3, including each of the last five, outscoring their opponents 26-2 in that stretch.
Playing as the designated away team, Oklahoma State brought across a run in the top of the first inning, marking the 44th time this season OSU has scored first.
Rachel Becker tied the program record for single season doubles record with her 22nd of the year to leadoff for the Pokes.
Following a sacrifice bunt from Chyenne Factor that advanced Becker to third, graduate senior Kiley Naomi brought Becker home with an RBI single, marking her fifth-straight game with an RBI.
Maxwell held Oregon hitless until the seventh inning as she improved to 16-5 on the season; the redshirt senior struck out eight Ducks and allowed only two hits – both of which came in the seventh – and no walks.
OSU broke the game open with a six-spot in the fifth inning.
The Pokes notched their first run of the inning as Oregon was called for obstruction on pinch-runner Haidyn Sokoloski.
Becker knocked in two more runs with a two-RBI single, extending the advantage to 4-0. After Factor was hit by pitch, Naomi continued her hot streak with a three-run home run, her second home run in as many days.
With her three-run blast today, Naomi tied the school record for career home runs at 47, sharing the top rank with Sydney Pennington.
OSU added a pair of runs in the top of the seventh, the final runs of the game, as Katelynn Carwile and Morgyn Wynne each tallied RBI doubles to grow the lead to 9-0.
The 2023 Cowgirls have set another program record, the fourth of the season, as they tallied 521 hits on the night, surpassing the previous mark of 517 set by the Cowgirls of 2018.
With her perfect 4-for-4, four-RBI performance, Naomi tied her career-high in hits and RBIs. Over the course of the NCAA Tournament, Naomi has gone 9-for-17 with 10 RBI and three homers.
The Pokes head to Oklahoma City for the 2023 NCAA Women’s College World Series from June 1-9, where they await the winner of the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regional. Game times and TV designations will be announced once they become official.