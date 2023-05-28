STILLWATER – The No. 6 national seed Oklahoma State softball team scored a Super Regional program record run total, Kelly Maxwell spun an outstanding two-hit game and the Cowgirls advanced to a fourth-consecutive NCAA Women’s College World Series berth with a 9-0 win over No. 19/19 Oregon, Friday evening at Cowgirl Stadium.

With the win, OSU improved to 46-14, while Oregon fell to 38-17. Today’s victory marked the Cowgirls’ 14th win over a top-25 opponent in 2023. The Cowgirls improved their all-time record in Super Regionals to 10-3, including each of the last five, outscoring their opponents 26-2 in that stretch.

Tags

Recommended for you