The Oklahoma State softball team (46-10 overall) dropped the second game of the NCAA Stillwater Super Regional to Texas, 4-2.
The two teams will square off in a winner-take-all game Sunday at 3 p.m. CT. The game is set to air on ESPN. with a spot in the Women’s College World Series on the line.
Kelly Maxwell got the start in the circle for OSU, pitching 5.1 innings and allowing four earned runs. Maxwell struck out five.
Offensively, the Cowgirls were led by Kiley Naomi (1-for-3, RBI) and Sydney Pennington (1-for-3, RBI) who both launched solo home runs to account OSU’s runs on the day.
OSU got out to a 1-0 lead in the 3rd inning with Naomi’s solo shot and held that advantage for most of the game until the Longhorn offense came to life with a three-run 6th inning.
Trailing, 4-1 in the 7th, Pennington helped close the gap with her solo shot, but it wasn’t enough to propel the Cowgirls to the win.