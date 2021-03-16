Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team earned its first NCAA Championship berth since 2018 with the announcement of the field of 64 on Monday.
OSU’s selection marks its sixth in 10 years under the direction of head coach Jim Littell, who was named the Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second time in his career.
The Cowgirls, who are 18-8 on the year, will be the No. 8 seed in the Alamo Region. OSU will face ninth-seeded Wake Forest (12-12) on March 21 at noon (CST).
The contest will be televised by ESPN2 with a spot in the second round against the winner between top-seeded Stanford and No. 16 seed Utah Valley on the line.
OSU has constructed a banner season, winning a program-best 13 conference games and tying for second in the Big 12 Conference.
Meanwhile, Oklahoma was one of the last four out, and is the fourth alternate if a team must withdraw due to COVID-19.