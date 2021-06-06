TUCSON, Ariz. — Oklahoma State staved off elimination at the NCAA Tucson Regional Saturday as the second-seeded Cowboys knocked off fourth-seeded Grand Canyon, 5-3, at Hi Corbett Field.
With the win, which marked OSU’s third over GCU this season, the Cowboys improved to 36-18-1 and advanced to a Sunday game at 2 p.m. against the loser of Saturday night’s UC Santa Barbara-Arizona.
Parker Scott picked up his team-leading eighth win of the season Saturday as he worked 6 1/3 innings and struck out four to improve to 8-1. The southpaw allowed three runs, just two of them earned, on seven hits and is now 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA in his career against GCU.
The Pokes got strong efforts out of the bullpen from Kale Davis, who worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of Scott, and Brett Standlee, who was perfect in the ninth to secure his fifth save of the season.
Offensively, four Cowboys collected two hits in the win, while Carson McCusker, Cade Cabbiness, Nolan McLean and Marcus Brown each collected RBIs.
The Cowboys took an early lead in the second. McCusker led off the inning with a single, and a double by Cabbiness put two runners in scoring position. Two batters later, Brown brought home a run with a single as OSU took a 1-0 advantage.
OSU used the long ball to double its lead in the fourth as Cabbiness opened the frame with an opposite-field home run to left field for his ninth homer of the season and a 2-0 lead for the Pokes.
The Antelopes (39-21-2) cut their deficit in half with an unearned run in the bottom of the inning as a throwing error by Brown on a potential double play allowed GCU’s first run to come home.
Leading 2-1, OSU added a pair of runs in the fifth. After back-to-back singles by Max Hewitt and Christian Encarnacion-Strand and a walk to Jake Thompson loaded the bases with one out, McCusker brought home a run on a fielder’s choice. The Pokes then pushed their lead to three when Encarnacion-Strand scored on a throwing error.
A solo homer by Jacob Wilson again cut the OSU lead in half in the sixth, and in the seventh, an RBI single by Brock Burton made the score 4-3 and knocked Scott from the game.
Davis would come out of the bullpen with one out and runners on first and second and get a pair of groundouts to escape the jam and keep the Cowboys’ lead intact.
McLean provided an insurance run when he led off the eighth with a home run to right field to make the score 5-3. It was the true freshman’s eighth homer of the season and first since April 11.