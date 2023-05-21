Talented pitcher

O-State’s Isaac Stebens continued to be a strong closer for the Cowboys, working 3 1/3 innings of 2-hit ball to help clinch an 11-1 victory over OU to take the Bedlam Series and earn a share of the regular-season Big 12 Conference title.

NORMAN – Oklahoma State clinched a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season championship with a 11-1 drubbing of Oklahoma Saturday at L. Dale Mitchell Park.

With the win, the 10th-ranked Cowboys improved to 37-16 and finished Big 12 play with a 15-9 mark. OSU shares the conference championship with Texas and West Virginia.

