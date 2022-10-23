STILLWATER—Somehow, some way. Hindered by a host of injuries before and even during the game, Oklahoma State scored a wild 41-34 victory over Texas before a loud Homecoming crowd Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.
The Longhorns seemed ready to take the game under firm control at one point but the Cowboys just kept coming back.
With a makeshift offensive line that was having little success opening holes for the running backs, the Cowboys were forced to go upstairs. Spencer Sanders had an early interception in the end zone but after that he was sharp, connecting on 34 of 57 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a gutsy effort for all phases of the game as the Cowboys had tough times in all three but somehow found a way to win.
The winning score came at the 3:09 mark of the fourth when Sanders found Bryson Green over the middle. He caught the ball, split a pair of defenders and raced 41 yards to score. Tanner Brown tacked on the conversion and then the pressure switched to the OSU defense.
Texas moved from its own 24 to the OSU 38 before Kendal Daniels intercepted a Texas pass off a tipped ball to seal the outcome.
The victory marked the Longhorns 9th loss out of the last 12 meetings between the two schools.
Texas rushed for 208 yards behind its massive offensive line but there is a reason they have those big guys up front. Money, NIL money, where each of them get $50,000 a year to play for the Longhorns.
Maybe that will help when the Longhorns move to the SEC but it sure didn’t matter last night.
Yes, that OSU team with mostly 2-, 3- or 4-star recruits found a way to beat the Longhorns who came in as six-point favorites.
OSU was forced to play backups at several positions with three starting wide receivers out and during the game and then to boot, starting back Dominic Robinson went out along with the starting center who was taken off walking gingerly.
The difference came in the second half when the OSU defense was on the field for 10 Texas possessions and only came away with one field goal.
“They only converted 3-opf-17 on third down and we were at 45 percent, which was good,” Head Coach Mike Gundy said. “The difference was they were gashing us on the run. We tried to make adjustments on the sideline but it’s harder than you think. So, at halftime I told my coaches to take six extra minutes and coach them up.”
Gundy said the problem was more about the small things.
“We didn’t change the schemes, we just tightened things up on defense,” Gundy said. “You absorb information and then make the adjustments. It was also a matter of getting that counter under control. I wasn’t happy with how we played the counter, nobody was, but we got that corrected and that really made a difference in the second half.”
On offense the Cowboys just did basically the same thing.
“We just got some guys to make plays,” Gundy said. “We were able to move the ball much better.”
The win was even more impressive considering the special teams, which had been a solid part of the wins this season.
“Our special teams weren’t good and I’ll take that on me,” Gundy said. “That’s my responsibility but like on kickoff coverage, we had nine new guys out there today.”
The Cowboys climb to 6-1 and 3-1 in the Big 12 Conference. They travel to Kansas State and Kansas the next two weekends before coming home to face Iowa State.
Now comes the report from the OSU training staff which had to help no less than eight players off the field.
“It’s going to be a situation where these young kids are just going to play, we don’t have any other choice,” Gundy said. “They grew up a great deal today. We will find out who is available on Tuesday and go from there. I want them to celebrate tonight and then come back tomorrow and get ready for the next one.”
I would say the party has already begun because even in the quiet confines of the press box we could hear it going around the stadium.