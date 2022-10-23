APTOPIX Texas Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson (20) launches himself over Texas defensive back Anthony Cook, bottom, during the first half of the game Saturday in Stillwater.

 AP

STILLWATER—Somehow, some way. Hindered by a host of injuries before and even during the game, Oklahoma State scored a wild 41-34 victory over Texas before a loud Homecoming crowd Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Longhorns seemed ready to take the game under firm control at one point but the Cowboys just kept coming back.

Recommended for you