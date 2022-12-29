There are times when the mind doesn’t work at maximum efficiency and when football games end well after midnight, that just compounds the problem.
Yes, providing an evaluation of Oklahoma State University’s 24-17 Guaranteed Rate Bowl loss to Wisconsin was made much more complicated because of the mere hour that all this was taking place.
For the most part, OSU fans were primarily focused on the play of true freshman quarterback Garret Rangel and it didn’t take long to find plenty of opinions on his level of play Wednesday, including the comments of his head coach.
“I know he competed,” Gundy told media members after the game. “Again, without watching tape, there’s times he missed some throws. It’s difficult for me to see what’s going on down there with coverages and such. I’m going to put him in the category of the other guys. I know he competed, I know he fought, but I could tell there’s times he did miss throws.”
I think anyone who watched the game could clearly see that Rangel lacked accuracy and when you are not able to run the football with effectiveness and the quarterback is not able to hit his targets, it doesn’t matter which plays the coordinator calls, they are probably not going to work.
Gundy, though, did his best to be optimistic.
“He’s young. He did get a lot of work this year, though,” Gundy said of Rangel. “That work will help him in the offseason as we develop and continue to develop quarterbacks in the spring.”
While Rangel appears to be No. 1 on the quarterback depth chart at this point, the more we read about Zane Flores the more we gain confidence in his ability to come in as a true freshman and become a very viable candidate to take over the starting job. Flores has great arm strength and he’s more mobile than Rangel.
The addition of several quality offensive linemen also seems to be promising and if that group can become a cohesive unit and avoid the injury problems it faced this season, the run game should be improved.
I noticed listening to the press conference after the game, Gundy was quick to switch to the bright spots on defense.
“It was great to get Ruck (Trey Rucker) back,” Gundy said. “And he’ll be with us. Ruck’s actually got two years left. So it’s good to be back. He likes to compete. He loses his temper a little bit. We’ve got to get him calmed down at times. Get him back into our culture, but he wants to fight and compete.”
Jason Taylor also drew praise from Gundy.
“Trey is a great player. I think that we all knew that,” Gundy said. “Some things happened where we didn’t have him for most of the part of the year, but we had him this game.
“And I think that this is good for him to just be in a game, get some experience this year. As you can tell, he can play ball. Hopefully he builds on that and adds to our defense.”
Check out the stats and it’s easy to see why Gundy moved to the defensive side of the ball in a hurry. Rangel connected on 14 of 31 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns.
When it comes to running the football, OSU attempted 26 rushing plays and gained just 52 yards. The longest run was 15 yards.
The Badgers countered with 47 carries for 258 yards with a long of 51 yards. Braelon Allen was the ringleader with 22 carries for 116 yards and an average of 5.3 per attempt.
The ESPN commentators have already given the 2023 Heisman Trophy to Allen it seems but there is one voter who sure isn’t ready to jump on his bandwagon just yet.
I did notice that Gundy got a bit testy when asked about the status of his coordinators who have been under constant criticism from fans and some media members.
Marshall Scott from Pistols Firing Blog asked Gundy about potentially making any staff changes to which Gundy said, “Do you think I would tell you if I’m making any staff changes?” The reporter responds, “No.” Gundy then adds, “Then why would you ask?” Marshall responds, “Because it’s my job.”
{div id=”inline_1” data-didna=”true”}Gundy then went off, saying, “OK. Well, I might have to cut you out. I mean, don’t be an ass. Really? I mean, those are people’s lives, those are people’s families, right? OK, don’t mess with people’s families. Let’s do this the right way.”{/div}
Gundy then looked over at an Oklahoma State athletics representative and asked, “You with me on this?” Gundy then continued to address the reporter, saying, “It’s not fair to people’s families, man. And I’m not mad about the game, I just don’t like ignorance.”
Incidents like that one happen when teams finish 7-6 but when teams are 11-2 or 12-1 everyone is happy and those incidents get played out behind closed doors.
While there continues to be pressure on both Offensive Coordinator Kasey Dunn and Defensive Coordinator Derek Mason, it seems that Gundy is firmly behind both those assistants but both will be under close scrutiny during spring drills.