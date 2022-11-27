STILLWATER — If we saw the future of the Oklahoma State University offense Saturday, it might be time to check the transfer portal because in there somewhere might be a quarterback who could put some might back in the Cowboys’ offense.
Yes, there could be a passing of two quarterbacks in the portal if the reports in the press box Saturday are any indication. Spencer Sanders appears ready to bolt from the program he’s led for the past three seasons and if Garrett Rangel is the best option, it may be more tough sledding in the future.
Rangel got the start Saturday and while there were some signs of brilliance, his ability to scramble was clearly not his strength. When my Hoveround can outrun a quarterback he’s not going be much of a running threat.
Granted, playing the entire game in the rain, including major downpours for the duration of the second half, Rangel missed some wide-open receivers and at times his wide outs were unable to catch the wet, heavy ball.
It was one of those days. While those of us who survived the infamous “Ice Bowl” were happy to have a new, warmer press box with defrosting windows, it couldn’t have been much fun to play in this miserable weather.
The hearty 2,000 or so fans who showed up deserved better than a 24-19 loss.
The most telling fact to come out of the mouth of the radio crew was the fact that when Ollie Gordon reached 136 yards in the game, it marked just the second time this season that a player had rushed for 100 yards.
Once this program was called “Tailback U” but with a withering list of proven offensive linemen, that changed dramatically this year and when a team can’t run the football it’s easy to drop back in coverage and make tackles and prevent long gainers.
If the Cowboys are going to bounce back from this 2-5 stretch after a 5-0 start that had OSU ranked as high as No. 7, the offensive line is going to be the primary concern and at this point that’s going to be tough.
When Head Coach Mike Gundy was unable to keep a former OSU lineman like Josh Henson around to coach that unit, it showed a lack of ability to keep quality assistants.
Last year it was defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who packed up his office in the middle of the night to leave for Ohio State.
Before that there were several talented offensive coordinators who wound up doing a good job at OSU but were not paid enough to keep them on campus.
That’s going to have to change if Gundy is going to be able to keep the consistency that he’s had in recent years.
Some of the offensive play calls Saturday just didn’t make sense, especially late.
But the problem seems simple; the Pokes are going to have to go out and find a quarterback who can run enough to extend plays and get some tough yards when needed. From this viewpoint, Rangel is not the answer at 6-1, 181 pounds. Sure, he may get bigger and stronger but his speed is going to be an issue.
Gunnar Gundy is about out of the same mold, he may be a capable backup but not the type of quarterback who can extend plays and that’s becoming more and more important with all the speed rushers and good defensive players we’re seeing in the Big 12 Conference.
One thing remains at the forefront of college football, the transfer portal has changed the game and we’re not sure it’s for the betterment of the game. There was a story we saw recently where a player was hitting the portal for the fifth time and not happy with any of his previous choices.
There needs to be some loyalty to a program at some point. But, right now that seems the furthest thing from the minds on many college football players and that to this writer is not a good thing to be witnessing.
There are fewer and fewer players like Malcomb Rodriguez in the game these days and when those fifth-year seniors take losing so hard like he did in the Big 12 Championship game last season, you know that’s the type of players us weathered veterans loved to see.
Let’s hope the calls from coaches to change the portal in the future are heeded by the NCAA. Until then this revolving door will only spin faster.