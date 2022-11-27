STILLWATER — If we saw the future of the Oklahoma State University offense Saturday, it might be time to check the transfer portal because in there somewhere might be a quarterback who could put some might back in the Cowboys’ offense.

Yes, there could be a passing of two quarterbacks in the portal if the reports in the press box Saturday are any indication. Spencer Sanders appears ready to bolt from the program he’s led for the past three seasons and if Garrett Rangel is the best option, it may be more tough sledding in the future.