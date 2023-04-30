ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Oklahoma State’s win streak reached six Saturday at Ray Fisher Stadium as the 17th-ranked Cowboys defeated Michigan, 5-3, in their series opener.

With the victory, OSU moved to 29-13 on the season, while the Wolverines fell to 21-19. The two teams will conclude the series with a game Sunday at 11 a.m. (CDT).

