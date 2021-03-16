Both Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will send their men’s basketball teams to the NCAA Tournament, it was announced on Sunday.
The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team is back in the NCAA Tournament for the 29th time, and with its best seed since 2005. The Cowboys were named a No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region (though all games will be played in or around Indianapolis), and will face No. 13 Liberty at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, televised on TBS.
The Cowboys built one of the nation’s most impressive NCAA Tournament resumes. Oklahoma State ranks second nationally with 10 N.E.T. Quadrant-1 victories and owns a 10-6 Q1 record. The Cowboys also have nine wins over Associated Press top-25 squads, which leads the nation.
Led by freshman phenom Cade Cunningham, OSU soared up the bracket thanks to an incredible stretch that included six ranked wins in 19 days.
This will be the first ever hardwood meeting between Oklahoma State and Liberty, which enters the NCAA Tournament after a 23-5 record that included the ASUN regular season and tournament titles.
Lon Kruger’s Oklahoma team enters the 2021 NCAA Tournament as the No. 8 seed in the West Region, opening play on Saturday against No. 9 seed Missouri. The matchup will tip at 6:35 p.m. CT on TNT.
If the Sooners win their tournament opener, they will play Monday against the winner of Saturday’s contest between No. 1 seed Gonzaga and the region’s No. 16 seed (either Norfolk State or Appalachian State).
Oklahoma will be making its 33rd NCAA Tournament appearance, including its 28th in the past 38 years.
The Sooners head to Indianapolis with a 15-10 record (9-8 in Big 12 play). Oklahoma faced one of the most difficult schedules in the country with 52% of its games being against teams ranked in the top 20 of the current AP Top 25.
Oklahoma’s five wins over top-15 teams in the regular season were tied for the most in the country.
Saturday’s matchup with Missouri is the 212th meeting between the old conference foes. The Sooners are 114-97 all-time against the Tigers.
OU has made seven of the last eight NCAA Tournaments, dating back to Kruger’s second year in Norman. Oklahoma was also projected to make the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to COVID-10.