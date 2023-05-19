NORMAN—Colin Brueggemann hit a pair of home runs, one a grand slam, to help Oklahoma State coast to a 13-2 victory over Oklahoma Thursday at L. Dale Mitchell Park in the Bedlam Series opener.
The series continues Friday at 6:30 p.m. if the weather will not affect the second game of the three-game series that will conclude the regular season for both clubs.
The Cowboys scored a run in the first inning, added two more in the second and then put the game all but over by adding four in both the third and fourth innings with Brueggeman getting his slam in the third to give OSU plenty of run support for the pitching staff.
And making the night even better for the Cowboys was the fact that Texas beat West Virginia, 12-2, to cut into the Mountaineers’ Big 12 Conference lead as OSU still has a shot to share the regular-season title.
Nolan McLean got the pitching start and pitched three innings, allowing one run as he struggled with control trouble.
Then Evin O’Toole came on and worked five innings of shutout ball, allowing just five hits while walking just one and fanning five to get the win..
“We need to get Nolan back in the pitching groove and we started him and allowed him to just go out there and pitch and not have him play in the outfield and not warm up between innings,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “We just wanted to give him a chance to see what he could do. For us to have a good playoff run we need him out there on the mound.”