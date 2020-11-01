STILLWATER — Oklahoma State may still have one of the better defenses in the Big 12 Conference, but when the offense turns the ball over four times and special teams give up big plays, it’s not going to make much difference.
Until Saturday, the Cowboys hadn’t had major turnover problems and the special teams had been strong as well but all of that came crashing down as Texas struck for a key 41-34 overtime road victory over the Cowboys to really scramble the conference standings.
It’s what coaches always talk about: win two phases of the game and you are more than likely to win the game. That was indeed the case Saturday in front of 15,000 unhappy fans.
For the second straight game, it was obvious that OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is still regaining his old form as he threw one interception and fumbled once, but he did take the team on a whirlwind drive late in the game to set up a 34-yard Alex Hale field goal that forced overtime.
That effort, though, seemed a distant memory when the Longhorns scored after a controversial pass interference call and then made Sanders’ life miserable on the final OSU possession. Texas just decided to go for broke and pressure Sanders and when you have a defensive stalwart like Joseph Ossai, it’s not much of a contest.
On a key 4th-down play, Ossai chased down Sanders and threw him to the ground as the Longhorns stormed the field, taunting the OSU student body, which brought out a barrage of seat cushions. The celebration ended with some of the Longhorns doing snow angels in the block Oklahoma State letters in the end zone before Texas coaches corralled their players and headed off the field to celebrate in their own locker room.
It was the Longhorns’ second consecutive win over the Cowboys, though just their fourth in the past 11 meetings. It raised Texas to 2-2 in the conference and 4-2 overall. OSU fell to 3-1 in the conference and 4-1 overall. OSU hits the road to face Kansas State next week and you bet head coach Mike Gundy and his staff have plenty of things to clean up.
While Texas did get 21 points off of the four OSU turnovers, the special teams play will be tough on the players during video review.
After OSU had built an 11-point lead early in the third quarter, the Cowboys let the Longhorns off the hook as D’Shawn Jameson raced 100 yards to score and make it a 31-26 game and the fight was on.
Later, when the Longhorns were forced into a 4th-and-22 at their own 41, they opted to punt but an OSU defender ran into the punter, erasing the big defensive effort and giving the Longhorns a key first down.
That was just the opening Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger needed as he led his club downfield to score at the 4:27 mark of the fourth quarter, then fired a strike on a 2-point try that pushed the Longhorns in front, 34-31, and set the stage for the overtime finish.
There will be some chatting among the Big 12 officials about an interference call in overtime when replays seemed to show that Jake Smith tripped over his own feet and fell in the end zone. Instead of forcing a 4th-and-eight, Texas got a first down and scored two plays later, then turned the game over to its defense and Ossai.
“When you lose the turnover battle 5-0, you aren’t going to win very often,” Gundy said. “We say it all the time, turnovers and special teams are going to determine the outcome of most games. You just can’t give it away and win.”
It started early with a simple handoff between Spencer and Chuba Hubbard that was botched.
“That play you referred to is a play we’ve been running with those guys but I’m not sure what happened because I didn’t have a good view,” Gundy said. “We will go over the video and work with those guys and try to figure out what happened.”
While the interference call was a killer for the Cowboys, it appeared that they had scored on a second down play at the 14, when Sanders fired an apparent touchdown pass to Jelani Woods. But as the fans went wild, officials huddled and called an illegal man downfield call against the Cowboys.
“We kinda got switched up down there and had to rush the play,” Gundy said. “I looked like to me that our lineman just lost where he was on the field but that’s another one we will look at and see what we did wrong and work to correct it before next week. We will look at all the penalties and try and get those things corrected.”
Gundy did admit that the Cowboys had a punt block on when they were called for the roughing the kicker penalty, but he explained how his players are taught to block punts.
“We did have a punt block called, but what we teach is for the guys to go through the box in front of the punter and reach out and block it with your hand,” Gundy said. “That was huge, we have to do those things better. The kickoff return is another one we will look at. We just have to work to get better.”
While it was hard for Gundy to get past the five turnovers – he called the roughing-the-kicker a turnover—Sanders did throw for 400 yards and four touchdowns but the interception and fumble diminished the excitement of that strong passing effort.
The amazing thing about the OSU defense, it only allowed Texas 287 yards and the Cowboys did it without two top safeties including Colby Harvell-Peal who suffered an apparent head injury in the first half and never returned.
“Our guys fought hard against a tough opponent and we made some big plays at times,” OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “It was just tough to lose a guy like Colby. He’s a veteran and kinda keeps up together. That was a tough guy to lose for sure.”
Gundy said all his troops can do now is come in Sunday, lift weights, watch film and move ahead.
“We just have to put this behind and get to work again tomorrow,” he said.
The Wildcats will be especially angry next week after losing 37-10 to West Virginia, so as Gundy said, “you can’t do anything about this one, we have to get ready for Kansas State.”