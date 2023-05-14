STILLWATER – Oklahoma State recorded its most runs in a game against Kansas State in over two decades Saturday, taking down the Wildcats, 19-5, at O’Brate Stadium to even the three-game series.

With the victory, the No. 13 Cowboys pushed their record to 34-15 overall and improved to 12-8 in Big 12 play. For the 15th-ranked Wildcats, Saturday’s result dropped them to 32-19 on the year and 12-8 in the conference.

