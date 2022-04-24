STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team wrapped up spring practice on Saturday with its Spring Finale in Boone Pickens Stadium.
The two-hour event included a full-contact team scrimmage period, two-minute drills, individual position work, a 7-on-7 period, inside drill, special teams drills and ball security drills. Immediately following practice, all fans in attendance were invited onto the turf for a 30-minute meet and greet with the Cowboy football team.
More than 100 former Cowboy players were also in attendance, including Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper and Kolby Harvell-Peel who will all be waiting next week to see where they will begin their NFL careers.
“We had a good day,” Gundy said. “We got a lot of plays in and got some good work. A lot of the young players who needed quality time on that field in front of the crowd got some quality work. So, I felt like we had a great day.”
Quarterback Spencer Sanders returns for his redshirt senior season to lead the offense, but backup quarterback Shane Illingworth transferred to Nevada in the offseason while the only other player on the roster with any regular reps at the position, Ethan Bullock, graduated. A trio of unexperienced underclassmen — freshman Garrett Rangel, junior walk-on Peyton Thompson and Gundy’s own son, Gunnar — will compete for the 2nd-string quarterback job.
“I thought that they played well, they competed, and handled the offense well,” Gundy said of the three. “They get the summer to train and all through August and then hopefully if we need one at that position it’s when we’re ahead, so they can get some actual game experience.”
One of the areas fans have been keeping an eye on is the defense, in its first year under new coordinator Derek Mason. The former Vanderbilt head coach didn’t get to tinker too much, but Gundy was still pleased.
“We limited them what they could do defensively today based on where we’re at, so they were somewhat vanilla,” Gundy said. “His relationship with the staff is good and his relationship with the players is good.”
One of Gundy’s most prized recruits in this recent recruiting cycle was receiver Talyn Shettron from Edmond Santa Fe. Shettron showed flashes of his brilliance on Saturday.
“I thought he made some good plays,” Gundy said. “Again, I haven’t watched the tape and can’t see everything with the naked eye, but I know when the ball was thrown to him most of the time it looked like he made his plays.”
The Cowboys open the season against Central Michigan on Sept. 1.