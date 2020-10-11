DALLAS — The crowds were smaller, the food vendor booths less numerous and the fight songs were piped in.
But other than that, Saturday’s contest at the Cotton Bowl felt like any other Red River Showdown. The pregame buzz was there. Fans in their respective colors were gathered outside the Cotton Bowl, carrying their fried food and libations, playfully (mostly) harassing members of the opposing fanbase. The usual chants were heard. The mood was familiar. The setting was familiar. It just was on a smaller scale, with more security measures and more masks. But all in all, it was still the same rivalry.
True, there were only 24,000 fans, scattered around the stadium in accordance with social distancing protocol (although fans did move about to different sections, especially during the overtimes). And yes, there were no marching bands, the RufNex only had a few representatives and the Sooner Schooner never ran across the field.
But in the stands and on the field, emotions were still high, though no pregame scuffles or penalties assessed before kickoff this time. The usually combustible atmosphere might have felt a bit tempered on Saturday, perhaps because the play was rather unspectacular for most of the day, though it was hard to imagine that the mood between fan bases at the 50 wouldn’t have gotten a little more heated if there had actually been full stands at the 50. It certainly felt like a shell of OU-Texas games of past years. It was just another sign that 2020 is not like past years.
But when Sam Ehlinger ran into the end zone where the burnt orange contingent sat, the enthusiasm in the stands and on the field was what one would expect for a go-ahead touchdown with the game on the line.
After the game, Spencer Rattler used the word “electric” to describe the atmosphere, reiterating it twice for good measure. And with four overtimes, a late-game comeback and more storylines than would fit in a daytime soap opera, there was no way to not have an electric atmosphere.
“It was definitely there, and the fans were into it, trust me,” Rattler said.
Sure, the thought probably crossed some minds at some point in the 4th overtime…what would this scene be like with a full stadium?
The fact of the matter is, it wasn’t full. These were the cards we were dealt. And in some ways, those cards made this game more special. Like a concert held in a small venue, this game had an exclusivity about it, a vibe of “I was there”, a phrase that only about 24,000 souls will be able to say (although the ones who headed to the exits when it appeared OU had wrapped things up in the 4th quarter might have to use an asterisk).
This Red River Showdown will be remembered as one of the most unique ones ever, and not just because of the four overtimes. Four overtimes is rare enough, but when you add a blocked punt, a blocked field goal, a quarterback change (and then another change back to the first quarterback) and a 14-point comeback in the last five minutes of the game.
Afterward, many on social media already began calling it the best game in the series, just two years after a game that had also been compared to the best ever played between the rivals. It was an event, a happening, whether you were watching it on TV or live at the stadium. It didn’t matter that the teams, combined, were .500 on the season. It didn’t matter that the crowd was just a hair over ¼ of what it normally is. It was still OU-Texas and it still mattered.
COVID or no COVID, it will always be OU-Texas and it will always matter.