Cache Public Schools Superintendent Chad Hance announced Wednesday that COVID-19 had forced the cancellation of the Friday night football playoff game and is prompting administrators to move all high school students to virtual classes today.
The announcement comes the day after Hance announced all middle school students would be in virtual classes Wednesday and Thursday because of outbreaks of COVID-19. Friday already had been planned as a virtual day for all students in Cache Public Schools, while the district will be on Thanksgiving Break next week.
Hance’s announcement said the decision was made after confirming “multiple positives (players and coaches),” which also led to numerous quarantines. Those actions “have made our participation in the Friday night playoff game impossible,” Hance said in a statement.
“Obviously, this was a difficult and unfair decision that we have been forced to make, but as always, our students, staff, and community’s safety must take priority. Believe me; I share in your disappointment and frustration.”
Head football coach Faron Griffin said the team had multiple players and coaches come back with positive tests this week, including Griffin himself. After a season of caution and worry, Griffin’s fears about the season getting canceled finally came to fruition.
“It’s something I’ve feared since this whole pandemic started,” Griffin said. “I hate it, especially for these seniors. I hate that’s how their seasons and careers end, but what are you going to do? It’s 2020.”
The decision for high school virtual classes was made because of a situation that intensified, Hance said.
Hance said school administrators will monitor the situation over Thanksgiving break and inform parents of any decisions.