It won’t be at the Coliseum until Saturday, but the Comanche County Tournament still starts this week.
First-round games for the girls will be played Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the home gym of the higher seed. The same process will take place Tuesday for the boys teams. This decision was made in effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 by not have eight fan bases at the Great Plains Coliseum, the usual home for all the tournament games, throughout the week. The Coliseum will host championship, third-place and consolation games on Saturday. The girls third-place game will be played at 11 a.m., followed by the boys third-place game at 2 p.m., the girls championship game at 5 p.m. and the boys title game at 8 p.m.
Frederick is the top seed in the boys bracket. Andrew McClung’s team is 6-4 with losses to the No. 2 in Class 2A in Hooker and the defending Class B champions in Duke. The Bombers, who play Fletcher (2-8) in the first round, lost the boys title game last year to Big Pasture, who is the No. 2 seed and two-time defending tournament champion. The Rangers, currently No. 13 in the Class B rankings, are 11-4 with wins over fellow county tournament participants Fletcher, Walters, Geronimo and their first-round opponent, Chattanooga (2-9). The teams met on Thursday, with BP taking a 52-41 win.
The winner of that game will play the winner of the 3-6 game that features coach Donald Youngstedt’s Sterling squad (6-7) taking on Youngstedt’s former team, 6-seed Geronimo (5-9). The two teams played on Dec. 15, with the Tigers taking a 71-57 win.
Walters (3-6), who played Geronimo on Saturday night, tied with Indiahoma (11-6) for the 4th seed, but won the right to host on a coin flip.
Geronimo (11-4) is the top seed in the girls bracket and will host Indiahoma (3-11). Chad Hutchison’s team already has a win this season over Indiahoma, as well as win over Big Pasture and a 48-41 win over Sterling, who is the No. 2 seed. The Tigers (9-5) will play Chattanooga (1-11), who lost at home to Sterling back at the beginning of the season.
Sterling lost the girls championship game last year to Frederick, who is the 3 seed this season. The Bombers (4-3) play Fletcher (1-7). Just as in the boys bracket, the 4 seed in the girls bracket is held by Walters (6-4). The Blue Devils will host Big Pasture (6-9), whom they opened the season against, winning 57-25 in Randlett.